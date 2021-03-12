Lawn Sprinkler Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Lawn sprinkler market continues to witness promising growth, with more consumers focusing on sustainability, seeking their landscaping to potentially conserve water. Several residential consumers are inclining toward use of water barrels in their lawn sprinkler systems, thereby aiding growth of the lawn sprinkler market. Proliferation of IoT has further brought advancements to lawn sprinkler systems, aiding homeowners in remotely controlling and monitoring their lawn sprinkler, which in turn is underpinning expansion of the lawn sprinkler market. Next-generation lawn sprinkler developments are focused more toward sustainability, and use of eco-friendly materials.

EPA’s concern of water wastage owing to overwatering when used for lawns have led lawn sprinkler manufacturers to step up efforts in development and marketing their water-efficient lawn sprinkler variants. The trend toward underground irrigation in lawn and garden sector has significantly undergird growth of the lawn sprinkler market. Concerns regarding overwatering or use of sprinkler even during rains are being offset by new lawn sprinkler introductions that feature integrated smart technologies for enabling users to control lawn sprinkler remotely. Utilization of real-time plant and local weather data from sensors to adjust and improve lawn sprinkler schedules automatically, tailored to specific requirements, will continue to impact future growth of the lawn sprinkler market.

A lawn sprinkler is a device with perforated holes used to water lawns in a well-defined pattern. Lawn sprinklers are also used to control airborne dust and as well as temperature. They vary in shape, size and complexity. The lawn sprinkler market is highly fragmented with various global and regional players ruling the market. The entry barrier to the lawn sprinkler market is also very low. The lawn care market is lucrative and hence, various small players around the world are entering and competing in the market. Even though the lawn sprinkler market is at the verge of maturity, innovations and developments have been seen in the recent years.

More than 350 golf courses are in the planning stage and more than 203 golf courses are under construction worldwide. Consequently, the increasing number of golf courses worldwide has accelerated the demand for lawn sprinklers. The Green Roof Concept, primarily followed in the United States and Germany, includes covering of rooftops with vegetation that assists in reducing the wastage of water as well as facilitates air purity. With the growing inclination towards using green roofs, the demand for sprinklers is expected to increase in direct proportion, consequently aiding the growth of the global market. With every product tending towards “Smart Technologies”, sprinklers are also following the trend. Lawn sprinklers can now be operated with the help of mobile applications. Lawn sprinklers are also equipped with sensors and use the weather forecast to water the lawn accordingly. The average size of a newly built house in the U.S. covers about 50% more area as compared to a house built in the 1970’s. The increasing house size in the U.S. is compensated by the reduction of lawn size, which may hamper the growth of lawn sprinklers in the region. Expansion of the artificial turf market, which does not require much water, may decimate the adoption of lawn sprinklers in the coming years.

The lawn sprinkler market can be categorized on the basis of product type, mechanism type, application type and material type. By product type, the market can be further classified into stationary sprinklers, oscillating sprinklers, rotary sprinkler travelling sprinklers, impact sprinklers and in ground sprinkling systems. Rotary sprinklers are mostly preferred in this segment. On the basis of the mechanism, the lawn sprinklers market can be classified into manual and automatic. Manual lawn sprinklers account for a greater market share as compared to automatic lawn sprinklers; however, automatic lawn sprinklers are expected to register a higher growth rate over the forecasted period. On the basis of the application, the lawn sprinkler market can be categorized into residential lawn sprinklers, commercial lawn sprinklers and other purpose lawn sprinklers. Commercial lawn sprinklers hold the highest market share in this segment. Nevertheless, other purpose lawn sprinklers are likely to grow at a much higher rate than residential lawn sprinklers. On the basis of material type, the lawn sprinkler market can be classified into metal sprinklers, plastic sprinklers and hybrid sprinklers. Plastic sprinklers have gained high popularity, due to the ease of manufacturing and low manufacturing cost.

According to NASA, the estimated area of lawns is about 63,000 sq miles, which is about the size of Texas. Lawns are seen as an indicator of socio-economic character in America and thus, to maintain lawns, the use of lawn sprinklers is expected to grow in the near future. In terms of regional demand, North America leads the sales charts for lawn sprinklers, owing to the high coverage of lawns. In terms of total demand, North America is expected to be followed by APEJ and Europe.

The global lawn sprinkle market is fragmented and mainly ruled by regional players. Some of the leading manufacturers in the lawn sprinkler market include Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc., The Toro Company, Hunter industries, Rain Bird Corporation, K-Rain, Gilmour, Fort Worth Lawn Sprinkler Company and various other regional players.

The key to success in the lawn sprinkler market is through mergers and acquisitions of small players with big lawn sprinkler manufacturers to sustain in the highly competitive market. For example, Hunter, a big lawn sprinkler manufacturer, acquired Florida-based Senninger Irrigation, Fiskars Corp acquired Gilmour and Nelson to strengthen and diversify its lawn sprinkler product portfolio, Toro acquired Regnerbau Calw GmbH, a manufacturer of professional irrigation equipment such as lawn sprinklers. With depleting water resources, manufacturers are now focusing on smart lawn sprinklers in order to save time, money as well as natural resources.

