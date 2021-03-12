Neem Pesticides Market Forecast Report 2019 to 2029 : Top Key Players Analysis

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Neem Pesticides Market Overview

The rise in the popularity of bio-pesticides, such as neem pesticides, can be attributed to the environment-friendly nature of these products. According to an article published by the Proceedings of the International Academy of Ecology and Environmental Sciences (IAEES), globally, insect pests are responsible for 14% loss of crops, which have created a want for bio-based pesticides, such as neem pesticides. Around eighty percent of neem pesticides are being used in conventional agriculture programs as secondary sources for pest control. Several government policies are encouraging the use of organic pesticides, which is expected to increase the overall demand and size for the neem pesticides market. Neem pesticides are helping to produce food that are safe, healthy to eat and free from any synthetic pesticides that accumulate and finds itself in the food chain. Neem pesticides allows farmers in agrarian economies to maintain beneficial insect population in their fields, lowering the dependency of farmers on regular chemical pesticides.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

@https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3606

The neem pesticides market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the new environmental governance and changing crop mix trends. Increased farming of biofuel crops and genetically modified seeds have also increased the use of neem pesticides in several regions.

Neem Pesticides Market Dynamics

Neem pesticides are being extensively used for lessening the damage of crops due to the infestation of pests. Major factors driving growth for the neem pesticides market include the growing demand for grains, limited availability of arable land and increasing exports, growth in horticulture as well as bio-pesticides. In India, the agrochemicals consumption is one of the lowest in the world making immense scope for the growth of the neem pesticides market. Growing awareness about the shortcomings of conventional pesticides among consumers have caused growers to invest substantially more on soil-friendly neem pesticides. All the companies manufacturing bio-pesticides such as neem pesticides have secured a significant level of attraction, which eventually will contribute more revenue to the neem pesticides market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3606

Neem Pesticides Market Segmentation

The neem pesticides can be segmented on the basis of form, crop-type and sales-channel.

On the basis of form, the neem pesticides market can be segmented on:

Powdered

Granular

Liquid

On the basis of crop type, the neem pesticides market can be segmented into:

Cereals

Vegetables

Fruits

Plantation crops

Others

On the basis of sales-channel, the neem pesticides market can be segmented into:

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Online Third Party Company Website

Others

Neem Pesticides Market Regional Overview

Latin America, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are expected to witness relatively higher growth in the neem pesticides market. The increased production of rapeseed and other cereal crops along with enhanced farming techniques have increased the demand for neem pesticides in India, China and Brazil. A change in product mix and the use of Integrated Pest Management techniques will restrain the growth of neem pesticides in Western Europe. Sale of neem pesticides in Argentina and Brazil will be encouraged by the growing demand for biomass feedstock crops and the use of several sophisticated farming techniques. North America is expected to remain the second largest market for neem pesticides, benefitting from the large amount of cropland and pesticide use rates that is higher than the world average.

Navigate HERE to get a TOC of the Report @https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3606

Neem Pesticides Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Neem Pesticides market are: Vet BiocheM India Pvt Ltd, Vanashree Agricultural Private Limited, AgriLife Biosolutions, Ozone Biotech, Proxima Biotech Pvt Ltd, KGS Corporation, Neem India Products Pvt Ltd, Maharashtra Biofertilizers India Pvt Ltd and Annadata Organic.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Neem Pesticides market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Neem Pesticides market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as form, crop type, sales channel and region.

The Neem Pesticides market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The Neem Pesticides market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for Neem Pesticides market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com