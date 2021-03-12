Kid’s Footwear Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2019 to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Kids’ Footwear Market Overview

With the growing preference for branded children apparels, the kids’ footwear industry has witnessed a healthy growth rate. Increasing innovation in designs and the introduction of premium products by vendors is influencing the sales of kids’ footwear around the globe. Moreover, aggressive promotional strategies by key players is also encouraging consumers to purchase kids’ footwear through online platforms. The value chain of the kids’ footwear market includes various shareholders, such as footwear manufacturers, raw material suppliers, distributors and end users. Each of these vendors add a specific value to the business operation, modifying the competitive value of the product. The research and development activities and constant effort for improvement is collectively enhancing the values associated with the final product deliverables.

Kids’ Footwear Market Dynamics

There are a few drivers that are expected to benefit the kids’ footwear market. Growing health concerns because of an inactive lifestyle among children and young adults are what benefits the kids’ footwear market. Rapid expansion in the kids’ footwear market industry has been possible due to the increased demand for new and trending designs. At the same time, purchasing footwear that is comfortable is the prime concern among customers. The proliferation of smartphones, e-commerce and mobile internet connectivity has enabled parents to purchase footwear for their kids easily. Such reasons are expected to drive the kids’ footwear market forward during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. However, clothing allergies related to children and counterfeiting of products from major manufacturers is the biggest challenge faced by the kids’ footwear market. This hampers distribution channels and has a negative impact on the entire market.

Kids’ Footwear Market Segmentation

The kids’ footwear market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, user type and sales channel.

On the basis of type, the kids’ footwear market can be segmented as:

Casual Shoes

Boots

Flip Flops

Rain Boots

Mojaris

Others

On the basis of material, the kids’ footwear market can be segmented as:

Leather

Textile Cotton Polyester Wool Nylon

Synthetic Leather

Rubber

Foam

On the basis of user type, the kids’ footwear market can be segmented as:

Babies

Toddler

Young Kids

On the basis of sales channel, the kids’ footwear market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Footwear Stores

Convenient Stores

Online Third Party Company Website

Others

Kids’ Footwear Market Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest revenue in the global kids’ footwear market. China is the largest manufacturer, consumer and exporter of kids’ footwear in the Asia Pacific region. Asiatic countries, such as India and China, are the producers of kids’ footwear worldwide. These countries largely export kids’ footwear products into the U.S. and United Kingdom. The Middle East is creating huge opportunities by delivering luxury footwear, which is driving the kids’ footwear market in the Middle East. For example, many luxury brands such as Stella McCartney and Gucci offer kids’ footwear products in the Middle East and North American region.

Kids’ Footwear Market Key Players

The kids’ footwear market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies such as offering cheap and valuable kids’ footwear products to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the kids’ footwear market are: BabyHug, D’Chica, Magic Needles, Morison’s Baby Dreams, Kidlings, Crocs, Barbie, Gini & Jony Ltd, Bata Shoes, Nilson Group, Kavyee Footwear, XO Footwear, Aqualite Footwear Pvt Ltd, Adidas AG and Nike Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Kids’ footwear market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Kids’ footwear market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as type, material, user-type, sales channel and region.

The Kids’ footwear market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The Kids’ footwear market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for Kids’ footwear market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

