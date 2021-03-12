Baby Gates Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Global Baby Gates Market: Overview

Baby gates are safety devices installed in houses with children below 6 years of age. Baby Gates are essential baby safety products used by caregivers and parents. Baby gates are used to block the doorway, top of stairs, bottom of the stairs and outdoor spaces. Baby gates are generally customized depending upon the age of the child and the location in which the product needs to be installed. The growing demand for secure and safer home environment has increased the demand for baby gates.

The growth of baby safety gears due to increased spending on children products, growing childbirth and rising consumer awareness towards the necessity of child safety products has boosted the growth of baby gates’ market.

Global Baby Gates Market: Market Dynamics

Manufacturers are offering a varied range of baby gates owing to the increasing demand for personalized baby safety products. Increasing penetration of baby gates in nurseries and day care centers is expected to result in outstanding market growth throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, baby gates manufacturers provide products in different material, colors along with safe and secure construction, latches and hardware according to the place of use such as top of stairs, bottom of the stairs, etc. Such developments and innovations are expected to boost the growth of the overall baby gates market over the forecast period. Also, growth in the consumer base due to increasing number of certified players of baby safety product (baby gates) in developed countries has increased the sales of baby gates. Increasing expenditure by parents on baby safety products, growing government campaigns and children safety regulation on baby safety products has increased the adoption of the baby gates, which is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the baby gates industry is investing highly in research and development activities to improve the product to meet the required standards needed to increase their sales.

Besides all the dynamic features provided by baby gates, the number of accidents caused by baby gates like sprains and strains, brain injuries, etc. is likely to restrain the market growth for baby gates.

Global Baby Gates Market: Segmentation

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Hardware-Mounted Baby Gates

Pressure-Mounted Baby Gates

Freestanding Baby Gates

Among the product types, hardware mounted gates are preferred. Gates with metal hardware provide better safety solutions as they are affixed to your wall. For stairs and other uneven surface areas, hardware-mounted gates are best as they’re much less likely to topple down. Hardware mounted gates tend to be more expensive, high on maintenance and are not portable in comparison with other baby gates. Pressure-mounted baby gates are generally used for level surface or in open space by adjusting in size to accommodate door frames and hallways of different dimensions.

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Wood Baby Gates

Plastic Baby Gates

Metal Baby Gates

Fabric Baby Gates

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of the price range as:

Low

Medium

High

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of width as:

Less than 24 Inch

24 Inch to 36 Inch

36 inch to 48 Inch

48 Inch to 60 Inch

60 Inch & Above

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis sales channel as:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of the regions as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Baby Gates Market: Regional Overview

The global Baby Gates market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the dominant region in the global baby gates market as campaigns by European government for child safety and increasing birth rate will drive the baby gates market.

North America is expected to witness high growth due to growing busy lifestyle and working women population. The need for useful and convenient options to protect and enhance children’s safety in the houses have encouraged baby gates manufacturers to come up with products that suit the needs of present day parents. The emerging markets of Latin America are expected to witness a rise in demand for baby gates owing to an increase in child safety awareness among millennial parents.

APEJ region is expected to register high growth CAGR in the global baby gates market during the next decade as the region is going through a period of growth. Increasing urbanization and spending on children safety products in emerging economies of APEJ are expected to boost baby gates market.

Global Baby Gates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Baby Gates market are:

Cardinal Gates

Summer Infant Products

Dorel Juvenile Group (Safety 1st)

Tee-Zed Products (Dream Baby)

Evenflo

GMI

North States Industries

KidCo

Lascal/Regal Lager

Regalo International

TOMY International

Munchkin, Inc

Other Key Players

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

