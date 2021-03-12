Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2029

The occurrence of spasmodic headache is termed as a medical condition called as migraine. The onset of migraine is generally experienced by approximately 15% of the world population. The symptoms include mild to severe headache and issues pertaining sensitivity to light and sound. The expensive dependence on pharmaceutical drugs and therapies which are invasive, impeding with the implants, causing overuse and associated side effects. While the current treatments include triptans and ergots patients are shifting towards more specific digital migraine treatment devices. Neuromodulation is primarily the technology driving the patients towards the growth of the digital migraine treatment devices. The USFDA gave de novo clearance to Thranica’s Nevirio Migra, a smartphone connected device giving other manufacturers an aspiration to enter the untapped markets.

Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Digital Migraine Treatment Devices market can be segmented on the basis of the technology, end user, and geography.

Based on the technology, the global digital migraine treatment devices market is segmented as:

Supraorbital stimulation digital migraine treatment devices

Vagus nerve stimulation digital migraine treatment devices (VNS)

Single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation digital migraine treatment devices (sTMS)

Occipital nerve stimulation digital migraine treatment devices (ONS)

Based on end user, the global digital migraine treatment devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market: Overview

Based on the technology utilized, the digital migraine treatment devices have been segmented into supraorbital stimulation digital migraine treatment devices, Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) digital migraine treatment devices, single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation digital migraine treatment devices and occipital nerve stimulation digital migraine treatment devices. Supraorbital stimulation digital migraine treatment devices are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the digital migraine treatment devices market. Based on the end user, the digital migraine treatment devices market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and pharmacies. Hospitals are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the digital migraine treatment devices market.

Digital Migraine Treatment Devices Market: Key Players

There are few key players operating in the digital migraine treatment devices market like Theranica Bio-Electronics LTD, electroCore, Inc., Cirrus Healthcare Products, Cefaly Technology, eNeura Inc., Prolivio and Neuros Medical.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Digital Migraine Treatment Devices Market Segments

Digital Migraine Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

Digital Migraine Treatment Devices Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America ( Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (India, Australia & New Zealand, Greater China, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

CIS & Russia

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

