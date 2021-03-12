Cancer Genomic Testing Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2029

Cancer genomic testing is a newer field of genetics which is used to diagnose the different type of cancer. Cancer genomic testing is completely different from genetic testing, because during genomic testing all of patient gene is being tested. Alteration or mutation of genes is the key cancer causing factor. During the cancer genomic testing, the alteration or mutation of gene is being tested. Cancer genomic testing is typically done by collecting the blood sample of the patient. Cancer genomic testing helps to identify the risk of cancer for particular patient. Moreover, cancer genomic testing able to predict the behavior of tumor. Cancer genomic testing also helps to understand metastasize of cancer and type of mutation. Cancer genomic testing is more widely performed for the detection of breast and lung cancer.

Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cancer genomic testing market can be segmented on the basis of cancer type, end user and geography.

Based on cancer type, the global cancer genomic testing market is segmented as:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global cancer genomic testing market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Specialized Clinics

Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Overview

The rising prevalence of cancer is the key factor driving the growth of cancer genomic testing market over the forecast period. According to American Cancer Society, 1.7 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in U.S. during 2012. Also, according to World Cancer Research Fund, 2 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in 2018. Hence, breast cancer segment will gain the majority of revenue share by cancer type of cancer genomic testing market due to rising prevalence of breast cancer throughout the globe. By end user, hospitals and diagnostic center will collectively gain majority of revenue share of cancer genomic testing market by end user.

Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the most lucrative market for cancer genomic testing due to high awareness among the people in U.S. and Canada about cancer genomic testing. Europe is the second most lucrative region for the cancer genomic testing market due to rising prevalence of breast cancer in BENELUX. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for cancer genomic testing market owing to rise in patient pool suffering from obesity in countries like in India, China, and Japan. Latin America and the Middle East Africa region are the least lucrative for cancer genomic testing market due to lack of awareness among the population about the cancer genomic testing.

Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Cancer Genomic Testing Market are Myriad Genetics, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, Color Genomics, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., 23andMe Inc., Gene by Gene Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Positive Bioscience, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

The report on cancer genomic testing is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on cancer genomic testing provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on cancer genomic testing also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report on Cancer Genomic Testing covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report on Cancer Genomic Testing includes the regional analysis for

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

