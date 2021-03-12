Glaucoma Diagnostics Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2029

Glaucoma is one of the major eye disorder which affects the optic nerve carrying information from eye to brain. According to report from WHO Glaucoma is the second leading cause for total blindness. Traditionally topical medications and laser surgery especially trabeculotomy are principal methods to treatment glaucoma. The high risk due to complications and high cost associated with the treatment procedures have created the grounds for new safe and effective methods. Prior moving forward an accurate diagnosis is essential for the effective treatment.

Glaucoma Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The global Glaucoma Diagnostics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, indication type, end user, and geography.

Based on the product type, the global Glaucoma Diagnostics market is segmented as:

Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging Systems

Retinal Tomography and Retinal Angiography Systems

Corneal Pachymeters

Visual Field Testing Devices

Tonometers,

Others

Based on indication Type, the global Glaucoma Diagnostics market is further segmented as:

Open angle glaucoma

Low tension glaucoma

Pigmentary glaucoma

Closed angle glaucoma

Others

Based on the end user, the global Glaucoma Diagnostics market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ophthalmology Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Glaucoma Diagnostics Market: Overview.

The global Glaucoma Diagnostics market is anticipated to show significant growth as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Imaging Systems, Corneal Pachymeters, Tonometers offers greater advantage over tradition procedures for diagnosis of glaucoma. The recent advancement in the intraocular imaging technology is anticipated to offer lucrative market opportunity in the Glaucoma Diagnostics market. The recent advancement in the technological aspect of the Glaucoma Diagnostics such Disc stereo photography is expected to promote competition in the Glaucoma Diagnostics market. In the forthcoming years, the global Glaucoma Diagnostics market is anticipated to witness the entry of new market players which would increase market competition in the Glaucoma Diagnostics market. Introduction of high end cooular coherence tomography in diagnosis of open angle glaucoma is anticipated to fuel the competition in the Glaucoma Diagnostics market

Glaucoma Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Glaucoma Diagnostics market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and the Oceania. North America is estimated to be the dominant market in the global Glaucoma Diagnostics market owing to large number of patients opting for eye surgeries for glaucoma. Moreover, government aid in the funding for research and development in the Glaucoma Diagnostics and technology is anticipated to lead the market growth for the Glaucoma Diagnostics. The Glaucoma Diagnostics market in the East Asia and South Asia is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing healthcare spending and recent rise in healthcare standards in China and India. Europe is expected to hold a second largest share in the global Glaucoma Diagnostics market throughout the forecast period owning to the increased number of minimal invasive surgical procedure directly fueling the demand for Glaucoma Diagnostics.

Glaucoma Diagnostics Market: Key Players

The global market for Glaucoma Diagnostics is fragmented with few number of market players. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Glaucoma Diagnostics market are NIDEK CO., LTD, Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Optovue Incorporated, Leica Microsystems, and Haag-Streit Group.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Glaucoma Diagnostics Market Segments

Glaucoma Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Glaucoma Diagnostics Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Russia , BENELUX, rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, japan, South Korea, Rest of East Asia)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest South Asia)

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest Of MEA)

