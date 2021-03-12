Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Market: Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

Porphyria is a genetic metabolic disorder with inborn error of heme biosynthesis. Heme is essential component of blood cells which carry oxygen and support in breaking down chemical compounds in the liver. Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) is a type of porphyria which is a rare disease associated with an impaired activity of ferrocheletase (FECH) an important enzyme in heme production. The worldwide reported prevalence for Erythropoietic protoporphyria is rages from 1 in 75,000 to 1 in 200,000 and it is the most common porphyria in children. Drug therapies used to treat Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) includes antihistamines, analgesics, hormonal therapy, phototherapy, sunscreens, and antioxidants. Hormonal therapy is a recent emerging treatment in an erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market approved by the US FDA.

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Market: Segmentation

An erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market can be segmented into therapy type, distribution channels and geography.

Based on therapy type, the global erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market is segmented as:

Hormonal Therapy Afamelanotide

Adjunctive Therapies Antihistamines Analgesics Reflectant Sunscreens Antioxidant Supplementation

Phototherapy

Based on the distribution channels, the global erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Market: Overview

An erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market is expected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period owing to technical advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of an erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). Leading developers are focusing on development of novel therapeutics for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). Among therapy types, first-line hormonal therapies segment is expected to hold the major market share in an erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market. Recently, in last quarter of 2019, FDA has approved Scenesse® (afamelanotide subcutaneous implant) a new treatment for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) manufactured by the Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals ALS, Australia. Among distribution channels segment, retail pharmacy segment is expected to be the leading revenue generating segment owing to high patient foot fall in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market.

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is a prominent region in an erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market owing to novel treatment advancements. European erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market is a second most lucrative region due to early diagnosis and treatment adoption. In addition, East Asia region substantially has higher market growth rate owing to large base of population. Middle East and Africa is expected to be least-lucrative market owing to poor healthcare infrastructure and low awareness.

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment is consolidated with few market players. Examples of some of the primary key players operating in the global erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) treatment market are Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals ALS, Johnson and Johnson, Tishcon Corp., L’Oréal S.A., Fenton Pharmaceuticals Ltd., In-Life Co. Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Ltd., and among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Market Segments

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Market Dynamics

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Market Size

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Treatment Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Russia and Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, South Korea, Japan)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Turkey, and Rest Of MEA)

