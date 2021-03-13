Bicycle Panniers Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Thule group, Arkel, Carradice of Nelson Ltd, Jandd Mountaineering, Inc.

Global Bicycle Panniers Market Overview

Bicycle panniers also termed as saddlebags or side bags are the bags, baskets, or similar containers used for carrying stuff including but not limited to shoes, clothes, lunch, files & folders, laptop, etc. In general, bicycle panniers are sold in pairs and are capable of handling heavy weights for long tours lasting days or even weeks. Bicycle panniers can be mounted on the front as well as the rear wheel of the bicycle. The bicycle panniers have many advantages. The bicycle panniers displace load from back, neck, shoulders or body to cycle frame thus making the ride more comfortable and painless. Also, bicycle panniers aids in maintaining the low center of gravity thus providing better control over the bicycle. Modern bicycle panniers were invented in 1971 by Hartley Alley of Colorado US. As the popularity of cycling continues to increase bicycle panniers are all set to gain increased traction in the forthcoming years.

Global Bicycle Panniers Market Dynamics

Cycling being an international sport, and more than 50 percent of the global population knows about riding a bicycle. Although majorly adopted by low-income class for the commute, its adoption across different income classes is primarily led by health benefits of cycling, personal liking, and growing awareness for sustainable transportation. In light of this, demand for bicycle panniers has increased, especially among those opting for recreational cycling activities. Bicycle panniers are often preferred for carrying stuff around in the most convenient way, being water resistant and capable of withstanding long-term exposures of heat, cold and sunlight brings additional advantages to it.

Cycling is considered environmentally, socially and economically sustainable as it does not cause environmental damage, promotes health through physical activity, takes up little space and is economical, both in direct user costs and public infrastructure costs. With the increased preference for cycling gears, demand for bicycle panniers is growing in proportion. Despite the positive outlook for the growth of the global bicycle panniers market, there are certain factors which might act as critical restraints. Some of the major factors which might impede the growth of bicycle panniers market include growing road congestion in the emerging world, leaving very few safe pathways for bicycle riders to ride. Further, increasing numbers of cyclist’s death have alarmed cyclists impacting its popularity and, in turn, need for bicycle panniers.

Global Bicycle Panniers Market Segmentation

The global panniers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, capacity and sales channel. On the basis of product type bicycle panniers market can be further segmented as roll-top bicycle panniers and bucket style bicycle panniers. Bucket style bicycle panniers are not 100% waterproof as roll-top bicycle panniers. However, bucket style bicycle panniers are relatively lightweight and more convenient than roll-top. On the basis of capacity bicycle panniers can be further segmented as, < 30 litre, 30-40 litre, 40-50 litre, > 50 litre. The size of the bicycle panniers depends upon the duration and goal of the trip, however majority of the cyclist stick with 40-50 lit bicycle panniers. On the basis of sales channel, the bicycle panniers market can be further segmented as specialty store, sports chain outlet and online sales channel. Online sales channel to register highest growth in global bicycle panniers market during the forecast period

Global Bicycle Panniers Market Regional Outlook

Europe has witnessed impressive growth in cycling culture. In Finland, 60 percent population was reported to use bicycles. The Netherlands holds the record as the nation with the most bicycles per capita. Copenhagen, the Danish capital, is considered the most bicycle-friendly city with 52% of the population using bikes for the daily commute. High demand for bicycle panniers can be witnessed in APEJ and North America region as well. APEJ holds a fair amount of market share as high participation in cycling and number of cycling enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand are quite strong.

Global Bicycle Panniers Market Competition Tracking

In consonant with the consumer demand, manufacturers are introducing a wide range of innovative bicycle panniers to gain consumer traction. Some of the leading manufacturers of bicycle panniers include Thule group, Arkel, Carradice of Nelson Ltd, Jandd Mountaineering, Inc., MAINSTREAM MSX, Axiom Cycling Gear, North St. Bags., Brooks England SRL and various other players.



