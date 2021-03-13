Gym Mat Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Fitness Flooring, American floor mats, Aramats

Gym Mat Market- Overview

Gym mats are known for their great versatility and durability. Gym mats have become the most accessible surface choice for gym owners in the recent years for protecting the floor from deterioration. Gym mats add comfort, safety, and appeal to exercise areas. Gym mats include single rubber mats for isolated areas such as weight lifting mats and exercise machine mats, or rubber mat rolls covering larger areas, or even interlocking rubber mats going from wall-to-wall. Gym mats accommodate heavy loads and foot traffic and offer its own distinctive style. Whether you’re trying to create your own workout room or need an enduring surface.

Health and fitness clubs provide their customers with the infrastructure for their workouts and physical activity in exchange for a membership fee. The Global Fitness and Health Club industry generates more than 80 billion USD in revenue per year. The estimated revenue from the North American market is more than 28 billion USD, out of which 90%, around 25.8 billion USD, is attributable to the United States. The U.S. is the single biggest market worldwide not only in terms of revenue but also with respect to the number of members in the fitness and health clubs.

Gym Mat- Market Dynamics

The fitness market is evolving at an incredible pace, more than 186,000 fitness & health clubs are in operation worldwide. With the increment in the number of fitness clubs, the demand for gym mats also increases, and the trends of bodybuilding and weight lifting championship attracts more youth towards the body fitness and clubs, thereby aiding the market growth of gym mats. To capitalize on the increasing demand for a variety of gym mats, the number of new entrants in the gym mats market has grown considerably. Local brands in the regional gym mats market are introducing various gym mats with a varied pricing range to attract more consumers.

Nowadays, the trend of developing a home gym is on the rise. This can replace the task of going to a public gym for workouts, thereby hindering the market growth of the gym mat.

The growth of gym mats has been hindered by the increasing use of rubber floor, which apart from protecting the floor has multiple other applications.

Gym Mat Market- Regional Analysis

United States is one of the foremost markets for fitness clubs and has the highest demand for gym mats. Whereas, Latin American countries including Brazil and Mexico along with European countries Germany and Italy and APEJ regions, such as South Korea and India, and Canada have a stable market for gym mats. Japan has the least number of fitness clubs, thus leading to a stagnant market in the region.

Gym Mat Market- Key Segments

The gym mats are segmented on the basis of materials as: Rubber gym mat Foam gym mat Plastic gym mat Carpet gym mat

The gym mats can also be segmented according to their type as Interlocking Foam Mats Rubber Roll Fit lock Rubber Tiles mega-Lock Gym Tiles Buffalo Mats Fitness Equipment Gym Mats

On the basis of buyer type, the global gym mats market is segmented into: Individual commercial

On the basis of sales channel, the global gym mats market is segmented into: Franchised gym Outlet Direct-to-customer Brand Outlet Company Online Channel Third-party Online Channel

Gym Mat Market- Key Manufacturers

The global market for gym mat is being run by several local and global players.

Gym Mat Market- Competitive Analysis

The competition among the existing market players is very high. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such an environment, manufacturers and suppliers have to provide the product at a very competitive pricing. This competitive environment also leads to a cut in the prices of the product to retain their market position, which can also negatively affect the profit margin of the manufacturers. Apart from this, the e-commerce website also increases the competitive atmosphere by giving discounts.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

