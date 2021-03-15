Surgical Integration Systems Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion | Canon Inc., Merivaara Corp., Image Stream Medical, Inc.

Surgical integration systems are specially designed operating rooms that are equipped with surgical instruments and medical equipment such as surgical lights, cameras, microscopes, air management devices and screen displays. Surgical integration systems are designed to simplify and streamline the operating room by consolidating data and access to video. In surgical integration systems, all the devices that are available in the operating room are controlled by a main central command station. These systems are being rapidly incorporated in hospitals and operating theatres.

In surgical integration systems, all instruments and equipment are quickly accessible for physicians during surgery. The facilities of surgical integration systems are also equipped to accomplish non-invasive procedures. Surgical integration systems are always used to keep important surgical accessories prearranged or organised and easily accessible when needed. This helps eliminate the need of staff to perform various tasks such as checking for patient information, displaying a video and controlling the lighting. Surgical integration systems are integrated at a variety of levels such as the VE level, AVT level, AVER level, AVERPI level and AVERPIT level.

Surgical Integration Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for good quality of care is leading to the growth of the surgical integration systems market. The application of surgical integration systems is expected to increase due to an increase in the number of surgical procedures and rising geriatric population. Increasing support and service facilities regarding surgical integration systems is another factor driving the global surgical integration systems market. Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced surgical integration systems, rising awareness and rising demand for surgical integration system is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Market participants are developing various technologically advanced surgical integration systems that are best suited to the needs of different healthcare facilities, life science facilities as well as emergency services. Surgical integration systems have improved the quality of data capture and workflow. Before the implementation of these systems, data used to be available in an abbreviated form and was very often incomplete.

Surgical Integration Systems Market: Segmentation

The global surgical integration systems market is segmented on the basis of device, application and end user as:

Display Systems

AV Management Systems

Recording and Documentation Systems

Based on the application, the surgical integration systems market is segmented as:

Emergency care

Neurosurgery

Biopsy

Laparoscopy surgery

Cardiovascular

Thoracic surgery

Orthopaedic surgery

Others

Based on the end user, the surgical integration systems market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Surgical Integration Systems Market: Overview

The increasing installation of integration systems in hospitals and other healthcare facilities due to developments in medical infrastructure is estimated to spur the demand for surgical integration systems and drive the global surgical integration systems market. The introduction of advanced technology and increasing demand from various end users, such as hospitals, retail pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies, is among the factors that are expected to drive the global surgical integration systems market over the forecast period. These system effectively reduce the workload of doctors, improve the workflow and help surgical teams perform surgeries more safely and efficiently. The global surgical integration systems market by device is expected to dominate the surgical integration systems market, and the AV management systems sub-segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue share over the forecast period.

Surgical Integration Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global surgical integration systems market are: Skytron, Olympus Corporation, Canon Inc., Merivaara Corp., Image Stream Medical, Inc., Stryker, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, STERIS plc. and Getinge AB.

