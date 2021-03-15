Aesthetic Wellness Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2031 | Global Wellness Group, SANTÉ Aesthetics and Wellness

The demand for aesthetic wellness services is increasing rapidly with time to improve the physical appearance and treatment of skin disorders. Aesthetic wellness services include non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Aesthetic wellness and cosmetic surgery is an exciting field and a new trend in modern medicine. Nowadays, people not only want to be healthy as well as wants to look fit, want to live life at fullest and also to reduce the effects of normal aging. Aesthetic wellness products and services focus on refining cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions skin disorder and aging problems. Aesthetic wellness services are provided for different are of the body such as the face, neck, head and different areas of the body. Different type of aesthetic wellness services is offered such as facial contouring, breast enhancement, laser therapy, skin rejuvenation, body contouring. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) around 9,645,395 surgical procedures and 10,591,506 non-surgical procedures, aesthetic treatment procedures are performed worldwide in 2014. Non-invasive surgical procedures and laser therapy aesthetic wellness services are gaining higher popularity.

Aesthetic Wellness Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing demand for aesthetic products and services for treatment of skin related issues expected to favors the growth of the aesthetic wellness market. However, potential health risk associated with procedures and poor reimbursement scenario expected to hamper the growth of the aesthetic wellness market. Some the factor such as lesser side effects associated with laser therapy, increasing aging population are expected to drive the growth of the aesthetic wellness market. Increasing number of skin problems, burn injury cases are propelling the growth of the aesthetic wellness market. Increasing disposable income, lifestyle changes expected to favor the growth of the aesthetic wellness market. Moreover, increasing demand for the non-invasive procedures and minimally invasive surgeries boost up the growth of the aesthetic wellness market. Products such as Botox are two major non-invasive procedures that register high demand among end users. Continuous product innovation and increasing demand for procedures directly impact the growth of the aesthetic wellness market.

Aesthetic Wellness Market: Segmentation

On the basis of procedure type, aesthetic wellness market can be segmented as:

Surgical Procedures Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Facial contouring Facial rejuvenation Others

Non-Surgical Procedure Dermabrasion and Microdermabrasion Dermal Fillers Botox

Reconstructive Procedures Breast Enhancement Tissue expansion Burn repair surgery Others

Laser treatment

Hair Removal

Others

On the basis of end user, aesthetic wellness market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Spas and Beauty Centers

Skin & Laser Surgery Centers

Aesthetic Wellness Market: Overview

On the basis of type of procedure type laser treatment and non-invasive procedure are expected to grow with the significant growth rate over the forecast period. Botulinum Toxin (Botox) is extensively used over dermal fillers product as Botox has advantages over dermal fillers and offers effective results. Rising interest in facial aesthetic wellness is anticipated to propel the growth of the aesthetic wellness market during the forecast period. Moreover, surgical procedure are also gaining popularity as higher demand for breast enhancement and facial rejuvenation.

Aesthetic Wellness Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some service provider participants in global aesthetic wellness market identify across the value chain are Sincere Healthcare Group Pte Ltd., Aesthetic & Wellness Solutions, Global Wellness Group, SANTÉ Aesthetics and Wellness, Naples Aesthetics & Wellness Institute, Amethyst Wellness, Nu Image Aesthetics & Wellness Institute, Sage Aesthetics & Wellness, LLC, Florida Aesthetics and Wellness, IRevive Health & Wellness and others.

