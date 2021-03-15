Automated External Defibrillators Market to grow at CAGR of 16.1% during forecast period 2020-2025

According to the World Journal of Cardiovascular Diseases, about 20% of the population in the West suffers from cardiac problems. This is attributed to rising cases of obesity, diabetes mellitus, smoking habits, high cholesterol and sedentary lifestyles. As a consequence, hospitals are increasingly seeking ways to resuscitate patients from sudden cardiac arrests and ensure quick response through defibrillators so as to avert fatalities. Towards this, funding in research and development of novel medical technologies that addresses cardiac emergencies is proliferating.

On the back of these factors, the global automated external defibrillators market is expected to be leveraged tremendously in the future. A whopping CAGR of 16.1% is projected for the forecast period 2020-2025. Technological innovations and increasing government involvement through research funding shall also augment the demand for automated external defibrillators.

Key Takeaways of Automated External Defibrillators Study

Fully-automatic external defibrillators are expected to gain more market share in the future. Restoration of normal heart function through delivery of high-amplitude current impulses is a major reason for the segment’s growth. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

However, semi-automatic defibrillators will continue enjoy major market share. Ease of usage is a major factor behind the usage of semi-automatic defibrillators.

By size, standard automated external defibrillators are projected to be the most attractive, expanding at a CAGR of 16% throughout the forecast period. Increased prevalence of coronary artery disease, physical inactivity and surge in other health problems are key growth drivers behind this segment.

Hospitals shall record the maximum usage of AEDs, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market share. Increased number of hospital visits in the wake of rising cardiac problems is attributed as the major reason behind the growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific promises to be the most attractive region for the AED market. A large population base with rising cardiovascular problems has prompted governments to increase funding for research on cardiac problems. This is expected to steer the growth of the AED market here. By 2025-end, the region shall surpass a value of US$ 1,368.49 Mn.

“The global automated external defibrillators market shall witness an upsurge in the future. Increased government support in the form of research funding on cardiac problems shall drive the market expansion. Key companies are focusing on developing new devices with modern technology to address heart related problems”, concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Innovation will Remain Market Imperative in the Foreseeable Future

With a highly consolidated market, the key automated external defibrillators players are mostly focused on developing new products. Important players such as Philips Healthcare, for instance, manufactures the HearStart ranges of devices like FR3, OnSite and FRx.

These devices are convenient to use due to their robust construction and light weight. Likewise, Physio-Control Inc. (Stryker) manufactures the HeartSine Samaritan PAD 350P, HeatSine Samaritan PAD 360P, LIFEPAK 100 Defibrillator and LIFEPAK CR Plus devices. The PAD series are installed with a program manager which alerts users to possible malfunction that may inhibit the performance of the device.

