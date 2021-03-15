Vascular Imaging Market to reach 5.95 Billion USD by 2022

The report “Vascular Imaging Market by Technology (CT, MRI, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging), Procedure (Coronary Angiography, Peripheral, Cerebral Angiography), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The vascular imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growing aging population, and technological advancements in vascular imaging systems.

Browse 64 market data tables and 45 figures spread through 143 pages and in-depth TOC on “Vascular Imaging Market – Global Forecast to 2022”

Get a Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=247188200

Magnetic resonance imaging is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into MRI, ultrasound, CT, nuclear imaging, and X-ray. The MRI segment is expected to dominate the global vascular imaging market in 2017. The increasing use of MRI in vascular imaging (due to its minimally invasive nature and high efficacy) and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Coronary angiography is estimated to command the largest market share in 2017

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into coronary angiography, peripheral angiography, cerebral angiography, vascular ultrasound, microangiography, and other procedures. In 2017, coronary angiography segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market. Increasing prevalence of CVDs and increasing geriatric population across the globe are major factors driving the growth this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=247188200

North America to account for the major market share in 2017

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is expected to account for the largest share in the market in 2017 on account of increasing aging population, rising prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and technological advancements in vascular imaging systems.

Key players in the market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), TERUMO Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote SpA (Italy), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta (Japan), Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CorVascular Diagnostics LLC (U.S.), Evena Medical, Inc. (U.S.), LumedX Healthcare Technologies (U.S.), Xograph Healthcare (U.K.), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Novadaq Technologies Inc. (Canada), Omega Medical Imaging LLC. (U.S.), BK Ultrasound (U.S.), and Piur imaging GmbH (Austria).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.