COVID-19 Impact on Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market investigated in the latest research

The growth is due to evolution of market owing to factors such as growth in proteomics and genomics research, rising demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D activity and expenditure in the life sciences industry. Fueled by the growing demand for personalized medicine and structure-based drug design, the global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The report Research Antibodies & Reagents Market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2025 from USD 10.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact: –

The COVID-19 outbreak has boosted research activity due to efforts to understand the dynamics of the infection. We estimate that the major share of research antibody and reagent manufacturing, along with personalized medicine, will grow at a stable pace in the next five years. Due to the increase in research activity, both the availability of funding for research and the demand & manufacturing of reagents and antibodies are expected to grow. As companies after pandemic have scaled up their operations for testing and tracking the infection of COVID-19. This has given a chance for growth in profits for companies operating in the NGS and PCR markets. The growth in revenue is 5–7%, as COVID-19 testing has increased with the use of the latest technology of genetic and molecular testing. The shift in demand for research for COVID-19, neurobiology, and oncology has created a huge scope for testing solutions, such as western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, and drugs for researchers and laboratories.

Market Segmentation: –

Based on product, the research antibodies market is segmented into reagents and antibodies. The antibodies segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast period. This is due to the research-use antibodies offer high specificity and selectivity and are used ubiquitously in biochemical and medical research for protein-target identification, regulatory characterization, and discovery.

Based type, the research reagents market is segmented into primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment held the largest share of the global research antibodies market in 2019.

Based type, the research antibodies market is segmented into media &sera, stains & dyes, fixatives, buffers, solvents, enzymes, probes and other reagents. The media & sera reagent segment held the largest share of the global research antibodies market in 2019.

Based on technology, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. Western blotting segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2020-2025).

Based on end user, the research reagents market is segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions and Contract Research Organizations.

Regional Analysis:-

The Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Also, high-growth countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore are the major contributors to the Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market.