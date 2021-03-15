Slide Stainer Market: Dearth of Knowledgeable and Skilled Technicians

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors driving the growth of slide stainer market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The slide stainers market is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 2.79 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.0%.

By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017

On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global slide stainers market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research.

By technology, the hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) segment held the largest share in 2017

Based on technology, the automated slide stainers market is segmented into hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special stains. In 2017, the H&E segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers and accessories market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American automated slide stainers market.

Leading Companies

Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).