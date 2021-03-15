Poultry Segment to Hold the Largest Share in the Animal Intestinal Health Market by 2025

The Animal Intestinal Health Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of USD 4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in the production of compound feed, an increase in demand for animal protein among consumers, growing incidences of intestinal disorders among livestock species. The shift towards natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to the increase in awareness about feed and food safety is also among the opportunities which aid in driving the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure

By livestock, the poultry segment accounted for the highest share in the animal intestinal health market. Poultry is domesticated for the production of eggs and meat for consumption. Many factors impact the feed intake of poultry birds and significantly impact the nutritional well-being and efficiency of poultry production.

According to OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2017–26, the global poultry meat production stood at 118.1 MMT (130.18 MT) in 2017 and is projected to increase by nearly 11% over the next decade, reaching nearly 131. 6 KT by 2026. The production of poultry meat is also projected to dominate significantly contribute to more than half the growth of all the additional meat (pork and beef meat) produced by 2025.

This rapid growth in poultry meat production is further projected to drive the demand for high-quality feed products, thereby encouraging the market growth for feed additives, such as probiotics and phytogenics. In addition, the increase in demand for poultry products and production of poultry feed products is also projected to be the highest among all livestock, according to Alltech’s Global Feed Survey, 2019. Broilers, layers, and turkeys are domesticated to produce eggs and meat products for commercial consumption.

Request for Customization

Key players in this market include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Kemin Industries, Inc.(US), DuPont (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd. (China), and Alltech (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441