Car Wash Service Market Size, Growth and Gross Margin Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global car wash service market is anticipated to reach USD 41.1 billion by the end 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Hectic lifestyles and time constraints are the major factors anticipated to propel the market demand for such amenities. Moreover, rising awareness regarding timely maintenance of vehicles to boost their life span. In addition, consumers prefer automated car wash services because they consume less time and are affordable. These factors are expected to drive the market growth from 2019 to 2025.

Government regulation on water consumption and wastage coupled with rising awareness regarding scarcity of water among the consumers has driven the demand for professional car washing services. According to the International Carwash Association, from last 18 years, a constant decline has been observed in washing the vehicles at home owing to damage caused on surface of vehicles. This is creating lucrative growth opportunities for such service providers across the global car wash services market.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-car-wash-service-market/request-sample

Roll-over/in-bay services held the largest market share across the global market owing to low consumption of water, less requirement of space for installation, and low cost services. Self-service segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period owing to high flexibility and payment for only those services that are consumed.

North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to growing preference for automated car wash services. People prefer these services due to their affordability and convenience. Moreover, busy schedules of consumers are influencing them to avail these services for saving their time and efforts. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate owing to rising number of cars and rising disposable income levels of consumer in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By type, the market is segmented into tunnels, roll-over/in-bay, and self-service segments. The segment of self-service held the second-most position in the market owing to flexibility and easy payment options.

In 2018, roll-over/in-bay accounted for the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance owing to low water consumption, easy installation, and low cost of operation.

In North America, U.S. held the largest market share of over 43% across the global car wash service market.

Global Car Wash Service Market: Key Players

Zips Car Wash; Mister Car Wash; International Car Wash Group (ICWG); Quick Quack Car Wash; Autobell Car Wash; Super Star Car Wash; Magic Hand Car Wash; True Blue Car Wash; Wash Depot Holdings Inc.; and Hoffman Car Wash.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com