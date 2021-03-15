Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Canine influenza is also known as dog flu, and it is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads in an airborne and aerosolized manner in dogs, caused by Type A influenza viruses. Till date, no human infections with canine influenza have been reported. Canine influenza is done in two segments are H3N8 virus and H3N2 (seasonal influenza A) virus. Canine influenza of H3N8 viruses done in horses spread to dogs and spread among dogs.

The canine influenza H3N8 virus was first reported in 2004 in the U.S. Canine influenza of H3N2 viruses observed in birds spread to dogs and spread among dogs. The canine influenza H3N2 virus was first reported in 2007 in South Korea, and also have been reported in dogs in Canada, China, and Thailand. H3N2 canine influenza viruses were first reported in the United States in 2015, and are now found in more than 30 states of America. In 2016, for canine influenza treatment, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used the Influenza Risk Assessment Tool to analyze the risk of canine influenza H3N2 viruses, and found it to be very low.

Broad spectrum antibiotics can be prescribed by a veterinarian if a bacterial infection is suspected, and intravenous fluids can be given to maintain hydration for canine influenza treatment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted a conditional license to Zoetis in November 2015 for the first commercially available for canine influenza treatment as a canine influenza H3N2 vaccine and Merck Animal Health publicize the procurable of an H3N2 canine influenza vaccine. Still, there are no vaccines which have been approved for canine influenza treatment in cats.

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing number of incidences of canine influenza is driving the growth of the market. Rapid turnaround time and lower cost of procedure as compared to conventional methods also fueling the growth of the canine influenza treatment market. Pet adoption and reimbursement processes are also available in many regions like the U.S. and Europe. However, the global market for canine influenza treatment is expected to be deterred by a limited number of vaccines available in the market, and increasing revenue in canine influenza treatment market. Also, the rise in FDA and research institutes’ approvals for canine influenza treatment is driving the canine influenza treatment market.

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the canine influenza treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel.

Based on drug class, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented as:

Antibiotics

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Antiviral Drugs

Based on distribution channel, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented as:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Overview

Asia has been severe with regards to the canine influenza virus. Canine influenza treatment in Korea, only one of the 5 dogs seen at 3 veterinary clinics survived. Likewise, 2 of 4 cases in pet dogs diagnosed in China were fatal. Approximately out of 200 dogs, 50 cats showed signs of respiratory disease. The morbidity rate in this outbreak was 100% in cats. In dogs, the fatality rate was 25%, and it was 40% in cats. In South Korean, animal shelter the morbidity and mortality rates were reported to be 77% and 23% in dogs, respectively, and 47% and 22%, respectively, in cats. Currently, the fatality rate in the U.S. appears to be low with regards to canine influenza treatment. News reports in May 2015 indicated that, there were approximately 8 deaths because of the virus among more than 1,500 cases. Respiratory disease was reported at 14 tracks in 6 states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Texas, and West Virginia), and 20 tracks in 11 states (Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin). The infection has also been confirmed in pet dogs in different states of America. Canine influenza treatment can be done in animal shelters, humane societies, pet stores, boarding kennels, and veterinary clinics. The increasing number of patient visits for canine influenza treatment and the growing demand for canine influenza treatment exhibits lucrative growth opportunities for the companies investing in the market.

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented into regions, viz. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe exhibit healthy growth in terms of revenue, due to increased awareness of conducted canine influenza as a part of the routine check. The lower cost of the procedure as compared to other alternative treatments and low risk associated with the procedure is boosting the growth of the canine influenza treatment market. The developing cluster of the U.S and Asia is likely to gain momentum in late 2020.

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the canine influenza treatment market include Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

