Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope

The Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025. The pumps that displace various fluids at a constant volume and rate are known as positive displacement (PD) pumps. This industrial pump is extensively employed to transfer fluid from the inlet pressure division into the discharge pipe/tube. The key features of positive displacement (PD) pumps are exceptional performance, resistant to high pressure, and ability to deal with fluids of high viscosities.

Key Players:

Flowserve

Grundfos

ITT

KSB

Sulzer

Alfa Laval

Delta Group

Hermetic

Growth Drivers:

The positive displacement market faces a constant competition from the centrifugal pumps market. PD pumps function by entrapping a fixed amount of fluid in it and then by dispersing them into the outlet. These pumps are majorly used because of their ability to exhibit high performance in dealing with fluids with high viscosities and their ability to handle pressure changes. The positive displacement (PD) pumps industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Reciprocating

Rotary

The “PD reciprocating pump” segment of positive displacement (PD) pumps was dominant in 2016. This is due the ability of this product to work efficiently under various circumstances comprising high-pressure operations, differential flow pressure operations, and high viscosity operations.

Application Outlook:

Oil and Gas

Water Treatment

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Aerospace

Small Transformer

Pulp and Paper

Power Generation

Mining

Agriculture

The “Oil and Gas” segment dominated the positive displacement (PD) pumps industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to growing schemes in the field of oil and gas in developing countries. “Oil and Gas” segment is followed by “Agriculture” segment that is anticipated to grow faster due to high use of water pumps.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the positive displacement (PD) pumps market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high demand for positive displacement (PD) pumps across the region, and high demand from industries like power, wastewater, mining, and chemical. The emerging countries like India, Japan, and China are the major consumers of positive displacement (PD) pumps in this region.

