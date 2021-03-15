Functional Coil Coatings Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Functional coil coatings market is growing rapidly with a positive CAGR of ~ 5.4% through 2029, propelled by building & construction and automotive industries globally. Polyester functional coil coating is widely used in coil coating formulation owing to the enhanced properties such as flexibility, scratch-resistance and cost effective coating solutions.

Moreover, focus of market actors towards economical production technology and expansion of production facilities is further going to stimulate the growth of global functional coil coatings market. Demand for functional coil coating is anticipated to witness a spurt with the proliferation of sustainable coating solutions and increased consumption of PVDF based functional coil coating. On this backdrop, the global sales of functional coil coatings are estimated to surpass a value of ~US$ 550 Mn in 2029.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4460

Key Takeaways of Functional Coil Coating Market Study

Emerging new application areas from diverse industries such as electrical & electronics and power industry are poised to increase sales by 1.6X by the end of the forecast period

Topcoats and primers are expected to witness a similar growth trend of around 5.7% and are poised to create collective absolute $ opportunity of US$ 140 Mn by 2029

Polyester material type dominates the global functional coil coating market and is poised to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 160 Mn by 2029 end

Fact.MR reports that demand for consumer durable end use of functional coil coating collectively accounts for over two-third of the global consumption

Water borne coil coating among other technologies is likely to witness a striking growth of ~6% throughout the assessment period (2019-2029)

As compared to developed regions, the sales of functional coil coatings are envisaged to be higher in the developing countries such as India and China

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4460

“Growing demand for green and sustainable functional coil coatings have compelled manufacturers to invest heavily on R&D to develop innovative, environment friendly and cost-effective functional coil coating products”” says the FMR analyst.

Key Players Account for One-third Global Sales, as New Product Innovations Abound

Functional coil coating market is highly fragmented with key players accounting for around one-third of the global sales. Prominent players including Clariant, Songwon, Solvay and Beckers Group are increasingly focusing on expansion of production capacity, new product development and inorganic growth strategy to maintain a strong position in the market.

Functional coil coating market is predominantly driven by building & construction industry with around three-fourth of the global sales and is poised to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 200 Mn by 2029. Emerging economies like India, Indonesia, Brazil and China are expected to grow swiftly in the forecast period on the back of infrastructural development in the region.

Looking For Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4460

Find More Valuable Insights on Functional coil coating Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global Functional coil coating market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the functional coil coating market on the basis of material type (polyester, epoxy, plastisols, acrylic, polyurethane, and PVDF), application (steel coating and aluminium coating), product type (topcoats, primers, backing coats, and others), technology (liquid coating {water borne and solvent based}, and powder coating), end use (automotive, consumer appliances, and HVAC) and region (North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan).

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates