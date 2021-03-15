Playing Cards & Board Games Market Share, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global playing cards and board games market size is projected to touch USD 21.56 billion by the end of 2025. It is estimated to grow with the CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as the inclination of youngsters towards conventional recreational games and millennials’ preference for old table-top games in get-togethers are projected to boost the market growth.

The growing popularity of traditional games and manufacturer’s inclination towards producing simple and attractive games with an impressive layout and enhanced mechanics is projected to fuel market growth. The new entrants are concentrating on creativity and innovation while manufacturing and redesigning the board and card games. Further, players are also engaged in the manufacturing of different games for different customers like families, children and millennials. For example, Gloom haven, Pandemic Legacy and Scythe are few of the games made particularly for children under the age of 13 years and more.

The segment of board games led the market in the year 2018 and further projected to enjoy the dominant position from 2019 to 2025. The growth is attributed to a culture of the break between working hours, the emphasis on video interactions and growing involvement in leisure and recreation activities. Monopoly dominated the market with a share of over 29%, in2018. The growing popularity of puzzles, chess, scrabble and others are predicted to contribute significantly to the growth of the playing cards & board games market.

Offline channel is predicted to maintain its dominance over the market in the coming years. The growing trend of board game specific cafes is projected to augment the expansion of the channel. Further, the launch of gaming areas such as Smaaash in various pubs and malls is anticipated to supplement product sales.

North America is expected to ascend with the highest CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. The growing preference of millennials for old school games and gaming cafes in the U.S. is projected to fuel the growth of the regional market. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold a dominant position in the forecast duration. The growing acceptance of card games in the nation such as Japan and India is anticipated to augment the growth of the regional market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Playing cards is projected to touch USD 7.18 billion by the end of 2025, ascending with a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

Offline channel is anticipated to touch USD 13.83 billion by 2025, due to growing establishments of cafes specialized in board games across the globe.

Global Playing Cards & Board Games Market: Key Players

Delan Service, Buffalo Games, LongPack Games, NECA/WizKids LLC, Boda Games, Disney, UNIVERSITY GAMES, Games Workshop Group PLC, IELLO USA LLC., and Grey Fox Games.

