Rising Demand for Processed and Convenience Food Driving the Starch Derivatives Market

The starch derivatives market is estimated to be valued at USD 50.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 61.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%, in terms of value.

Rise in demand for consumption of processed and convenience food and increase in consumer shift toward plant-based diets are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the starch derivatives market.

Starch is a carbohydrate that is extracted from various natural sources such as plant grains and roots. It possesses increased stability against excessive heat, acid, and freezing; it is used as a thickening agent, stabilizer, or emulsifier. Apart from food & beverage products, starch derivatives also find application in paper manufacturing, medicine & pharmaceuticals, and various other industrial applications. Maltodextrins are commonly used in sports nutrition and are a valuable ingredient in many sports drinks. The starch is also converted into glucose syrup and is largely used in the food, beverage, and confectionery industries.

On the basis of the type of starch derivatives, the glucose syrup segment is projected to dominate the market. Glucose syrup is primarily used in the food & beverage industry as a sweetener, thickener, and moisture-retaining agent. It is also used to make candy, beer, fondant, and certain canned and premade baked goods.

Cassava offers various functional properties is projected to drive the growth

The corn segment is estimated to dominate the market for starch derivatives, by raw material, in terms of value, in 2020. Potato starch, in its native form, is more suited for industrial applications and is thus gaining a significant level of importance, especially in Europe. The thickening and blending properties of wheat are considered the best among all starches; however, process-related difficulties restrict its market growth. Cassava starch is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Geographical Prominence

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the starch derivatives market, in terms of value, in 2020. This dominance is attributed to factors such as the region’s large-scale production and consumption of starch derivatives in food & beverages and various other industrial applications. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, thereby facilitating the market shift from developed economies to developing economies. In relatively saturated markets such as the US and Europe, value-based pricing and raw material sourcing have emerged as major strategies for companies looking to establish a strong foothold in these markets.

The starch derivatives market is diverse and competitive, with a large number of players. Key players in the market include Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and AGRANA (Austria). Through strategies, such as expansions & investments, new product developments, acquisitions, and joint ventures & partnerships, companies are expanding their global presence and offering new products, which is projected to increase their operational capabilities in the market.