Isobutene Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Isobutene Market is estimated to reach USD 30.71 billion by 2024 owing to the rise in demand for rubber from automotive industry. Isobutene is a colourless inflammable gas that with typical olefin odorant no corrosive properties. Isobutene can be easily dissolved in ether, hydrocarbons and alcohol but slightly insoluble in water. Chemically, it holds reactions of olefins like electrophilic addition, oxidation, hydrogenation, and polymerization.

Isobutene is a base material for numerous final products and intermediates like butyl rubber, polyisobutene, alkyl-tert-butyl ether, isoprene, methyl methacrylate, diisobutene, mercaptanes, tert-butanol, vitamins, fragrances, alkylphenols, antioxidants, methacroleine, synthetic resins, adhesive resins, tackifiers, methacrylicacid and PMMA. They are also used in additives for fuels and lubricants, dispergators, organic acids, cross-linking agents and curing agents, isoamylalcohol, peroxidicpolymerization initiators, methallylsulfonate, alkylchlorides, methallylchloride, isobuteneoxide.

Request a Sample Copy of Isobutene Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isobutene-market/request-sample

Growth in aerospace segment and increase in demand for rubber from automobile segment is majorly driving isobutene industry. Isobutene is made from polyisobutene which is the predecessor chemical for making lubricant additives and fuel. Isobutene is combined with methanol to create isooctane, which is used as fuel additive in aviation fuel. It is widely used in manufacturing of rubber for automobile tires and tubes for automotive segment. Besides, isobutene is also used in the manufacturing of fine chemicals, anti-oxidants and plastics which triggers the growth of isobutene market.

Also the growth in end user industries is also expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the years to come. One of the leading manufacturers, Evonik Industries has recently tripled their production capacity at Belgium, Antwerp in expectation of increasing demand of isobutene and for establishing niche market in Europe. Moreover, government initiatives like development of smart cities are offering significant boost to isobutene industry.

Global Isobutene Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Methyl Tert-butyl Ether (MTBE)

Ethyl Tert-butyl Ether (ETBE)

Global Isobutene Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Automotive

Aerospace

Antioxidants

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The key players in the market of isobutene comprise BASF, Evonik, YEOCHUN NCC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Global Bioenergies, and TPC Group.

Access Isobutene Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isobutene-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Snapshot

Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 5 Market Categorization 1: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Categorization 2: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Categorization 3: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com