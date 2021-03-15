The market for lactic acid & polylactic acid has witnessed emerging trends in recent years, and this is evident from the innovations and developments taking place in various end-user applications, such as biopolymer, food & beverages, packaging, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

High demand for lactic acid and polylactic acid in end-user applications and rise in demand for alternative environment-friendly resources enhance the growth of the lactic acid & polylactic acid market

The biodegradable polymers industry has registered a significant demand, particularly in the North American and European regions, due to the rise in awareness among consumers about the polymers produced using polylactic acid. Food packaging manufacturers are already focusing on substituting with polylactic acid (PLA) for general-purpose packaging applications, such as trays and yogurt cups. These factors are expected to propel the growth.

The global market for lactic acid is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.8%

The biodegradable polymers segment is estimated to dominate the market for lactic acid, on the basis of application, in terms of value, in 2020. In recent years, the use of lactic acid in biodegradable polymers is growing significantly, mainly due to the rise in awareness among consumers and increased consumption of biodegradable plastic packaging in the food application segment. Furthermore, lactic acid is widely used in the food & beverages industry as an acidulate and preservative. Therefore, these factors are projected to drive the market growth for lactic acid in the biodegradable polymers and food & beverages segment.

Rigid packaging helps to cater to the packaging needs of various food & beverages manufacturers

The packaging segment is projected to dominate the polylactic acid market. PLA has numerous competitive advantages in the packaging industry over petrochemical-based polymers, as they are biodegradable and obtained from 100% natural sources. This helps in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering carbon footprints, and easy manipulation of structure-property-processing relations during production. These factors are projected to increase the acceptance of PLA packaging on the industrial scale, eventually substituting polystyrene-based materials and other non-biodegradable materials for various packaging applications.

Geographical Prominence

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the lactic acid market, in terms of value, in 2020. At the same time, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global lactic acid market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is mainly due to the increase in consumption of processed food, where lactic acid is used as one of the major additives to enhance the shelf life of processed and packaged foods.

Europe has been a major contributor to the growth of the polylactic acid (PLA) industry, as a high percentage of manufacturers have been inclined toward the use of PLA in applications, such as packaging, fiber & fabrics, agriculture, electronics & electricals, automobiles, and others (3D printings, coating and adhesives, and building & construction). Asia Pacific is one of the growing regions for the polylactic acid market, with China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and India being the key countries/subregions. With rapid urbanization and change in lifestyles among consumers, these countries have a wide consumer base for packaged food & beverage products, resulting in increased use of PLA in the food packaging industry. Therefore, there is a high potential for growth in the polylactic acid market in this region.