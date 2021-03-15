Smart Packaging Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Smart Packaging Market is anticipated to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2024. Smart Packaging is also known as “Intelligent Packaging” or “Active Packaging”. Smart packaging is used for personal care, food & beverages, automotive and healthcare products. They provide extended shelf life, monitor freshness, ensure safety and improve suitability.

The factors that propel the growth of the market include changes in lifestyle patterns owing to surge in consumption of cosmetics and beauty products, rapid urbanization, and technological development in the packaging. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including intelligent packaging and high cost. Smart Packaging industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.6% of in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Request a Sample Copy of Smart Packaging Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-packaging-market/request-sample

Global Smart Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Active Packaging

Gas Scavenger

Corrosion Control Packaging

Moisture Control Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Time temperature Indicator

Gas Indicator

Thermochromic Ink

RFID & Barcode

NFC

Global Smart Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Automotive

Others

The “Food & Beverage” segment led the Smart Packaging Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to increasing use of active products in the food & beverage industry coupled with rising importance to preserve the safety and quality of packaged products from manufacturing to the time the food is consumed is expected to drive the development of market.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the smart packaging industry comprise Constar International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Ball Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Multisorb Technologies, Graham Packaging Company Inc., Sysco Corporation (Fresh Point Services), Rexam PLC, and Timestrip, PLC. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access Smart Packaging Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-packaging-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Smart Packaging market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Smart Packaging market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

