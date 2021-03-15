Personal Protective Equipment Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Personal Protective Equipment Market to Double by 2029

Rapid urbanization is spurring infrastructure development in a big way. This coupled with resurgent oil & gas sector will drive the personal protective equipment market. Innovation in protective gear to combat skin, face, and respiratory injuries while working in hazardous industrial environments will differentiate product offerings and help manufacturers gain a competitive edge during the forecast period (2019-2029). The global personal protective equipment market will grow at a promising 6.5% CAGR through 2029. Organizations are conducting predictive safety analysis to devise preemptive measures that eliminate all possible risk factors. Manufacturers of personal protective gear are identifying alternative raw materials and cost efficient production techniques. The market shows signs of increasing fragmentation owing to a large number of small and medium enterprises capturing considerable market share.

Hand & Arm Protection to Strengthen Product Demand

Hand & Arm Protection leads the product type segmentation with over 1/4th of the total market value. This can be attributed to rampant construction and mining projects around the world. It is crucial for construction workers and miners to protect their hands and arms from possible health hazards. Personal protective equipment manufacturers are making great strides in glove materials and enhanced grips and hence this segment is set to lead during the forecast period. Protective clothing holds the second largest market share as oil & gas refinery workers are required to wear protective gear by law. Labor safety regulations for high hazard industries are leading to high demand growth for protective gear. However, the highest growth opportunities is offered by respiratory protection equipment. Respiratory protection products will grow at a robust pace of more than 8% CAGR through 2029.

North America Poised to be Lucrative Revenue Pocket, Asia Pacific to Exhibit High Growth

North America is set to lead global sales with over 29% of the total market value share. Developed countries in this region are at the forefront of labor protection practices. Hence, personal protective equipment manufacturers are realizing the incremental growth opportunities in North American countries. Surging shale gas and oil reserve exploration is central to product demand from this region. Asia Pacific (East Asia and South Asia & Oceania) offers the most lucrative growth opportunities with impressive growth rates of 6% (East Asia) and 7% (South Asia & Oceania) during the forecast period. Developing economies in this region are heavily invested in infrastructure development. Coupled with increasingly stringent labor safety laws, personal protective equipment manufacturers can garner significant revenues through 2029. Adoption of modern personal safety standards on the back of ambitious economic development initiatives will propel demand for personal protective equipment in Asia Pacific.

Product Innovation to Pave Way for Competitive Advantage

Advancements in material science and development of agile protective gear are differentiating strategies adopted by the major market players. Labor safety initiative in partnership with unions and non-profit organizations are a few of the remunerative strategies. Major players that may influence the competitive landscape are, but not limited to, Honeywell International, M Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, MSA Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, Radians Inc., Avon Rubber P.L.C, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, JAL Group Italia SRL, COFRA SRL, Uvex Safety Group, Rock Fall (UK) Limited, Lindstrom Group, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Mallcom (India) Ltd., Lindstrom Group, Polison Corp., and Radians Inc.

