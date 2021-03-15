Breast Prosthesis Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Global Breast Prosthesis Market: Market Insights

A breast prosthesis is a form of artificial breast that can replace the shape and size of part or all shape of the breast which is removed. The breast Prosthesis device can fit into the bra cup with or without a bra even. In general, soft silicone gel are encased in a thin film which are used to prepare the breast prosthesis. The shaped devices are molded in such a way that it can resemble natural shape of a woman’s breast, or a part of the breast. A breast prosthesis surface is soft and smooth, and also include a nipple outline which gives it a natural look. For some women undergone breast removal, wearing a breast prosthesis can be a temporary choice, whereas for others wearing the device can be effective and a long term alternative.

Women having different shapes and size of the breast also get benefits from the breast prosthesis . Awareness about the selection of size and style of breast prosthesis and sufficient privacy for the patient should be there while treating with breast prosthesis.

Global Breast Prosthesis Market : Market Dynamics

Increase in the prevelance rate of cancer across the globe is the major growth driver of Global Breast Prosthesis Market .Efficient treatment and body balance provided to the patient when the breast is removed or no longer balanced act as a Global Breast Prosthesis Market driver. Breast Prosthesis are also used in cases where women do not have identical breast which is expected to increase the growth of Global Breast Prosthesis Market.

Special washing techniques,Storage problems,High cost are expected to restrain the growth of Global Breast Prosthesis Market .Breast prosthesis are uncomfortable sometimes and they need to be replaced after every few years due to which the growth of Global Breast Prosthesis Market can be decreased .

Global Breast Prosthesis Market: Segmentation

The Global Breast Prosthesis market is segmented by Material type, Modality and End user:

Segmentation by Material Type Solution Silicon Saline Foam Based Others

Segmentation by Modality Type Full or Standard Prosthesis Partial or shaped Prosthesis Shell Prosthesis Stick On Prosthesis Others

Segmentation by Applications Cancer Care Cosmetic Surgery

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Speciality Clinics Cosmetic Clinics Others



Global Breast Prosthesis Market: Overview

Silicon breast prosthesis are the most commonly used breast prosthesis because they give a natural breast look to women and are also used in most of the cancer care cases . Other applications of silicon breast prosthesis include prevention of shoulder drop and poor balance of the body structure. Foam based breast prosthesis are expected to show a less share in the breast prosthesis market because they are very light weighted and are used in less number of cases such as swimming , exercising and other physical activities .

Based on the modality type, partial breast prosthesis are generally used in cosmetic care purposes. They give a look of enhanced breast and are used in the women who have a disbalance in the size and shape of their breasts.

They have a very soft texture and are fitted onto the short breast so that it matches a larger one .This type of breast prosthesis are also used in breast reconstruction cases where symmetry has not been achieved .Hence, partial breast prosthesis are currently being used in majority, it is estimated with confidence that this breast prosthesis will register highest demand. With the growing number laboratories and rapid technological innovations, the breast prosthesis market across globe registers a high revenue growth.

Global Breast Prosthesis Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, Global Breast Prosthesis Market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold largest shares in the Breast Prosthesis Market primarily due to presence of large number of hospitals and high quality healthcare infrastructure for clinical research and strict regulatory bodies . Europe is expected to show second highest share in Breast Prosthesis market due to high prevelance of breast cancer and good healthcare expenditure.

Global Breast Prosthesis Market: Key Players

Major international manufacturers leading breast prosthesis Market are Arion Laboratories, GC Aesthetics, Hans Biomed, Allergan Inc., Hans Biomed, Johnson & Johnson, Silimed, Arion Laboratories and many others .

