Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is an imagining technique that incorporates the reflection of light to generate the image of the interior parts of the body that require imagining. Cardiovascular OCT imaging produces 2-dimensional cross-section interpretations as the infrared light source used in cardiovascular OCT imaging handles very high bandwidths, which help display clearer results. Cardiovascular OCT imaging primarily assists in operative procedures and helps locate blockages as well as find pathways for insertions. Cardiovascular OCT imaging facilitates a clearer and accurate diagnosis of various conditions. Moreover, cardiovascular OCT imaging helps minimise the risk of interference in the organs surrounding the heart with the use of an imaging tube that is passed into the organ.

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the major factors driving the cardiovascular OCT imaging market are the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease owing to unhealthy food habits and the growing burden of coronary heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases result in the death of approximately 15-21% of patients, of which about 31% to 42% of people are affected by coronary heart disease. The continuously growing incidence of diabetes is fuelling the demand for cardiovascular OCT imaging.

Moreover, the growing applications of OCT in generalised imagining techniques is also expected to boost the adoption of cardiovascular OCT imaging techniques, which is consequently increasing the demand for cardiovascular OCT imaging. Furthermore, increase in the number of research and clinical trials in imaging techniques is also boosting the interest of investors and entrepreneurs in the development of new devices and techniques, thus fuelling the demand for advanced cardiovascular OCT imaging techniques. However, stringent regulatory guidelines regarding the devices used in cardiovascular OCT imaging, coupled with limited awareness about cardiac-specific OCT, is estimated to restrain the growth of the cardiovascular OCT imaging market.

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Segmentation

The global cardiovascular OCT imaging market can be segmented on the basis of application type, end user and geography.

Based on application type, the global cardiovascular OCT imaging market is segmented as:

Atherosclerotic plaque assessment

Stent struts coverage and apposition assessment

PCI guide and optimisation

Based on the end user, the global cardiovascular OCT imaging market is segmented as:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Overview

The global cardiovascular OCT imaging market is estimated to demonstrate a steady growth rate as the market for OCT imagining is growing rapidly, which is subsequently boosting the adoption of cardiovascular OCT imaging. Moreover, continuous growth in the demand for advanced imagining techniques in the cardiovascular diseases diagnostic market is fuelling the demand for cardiovascular OCT imaging. In addition, the increasing incidence of coronary heart disease and congenital heart disease in new-borns is boosting the demand for cardiovascular OCT imaging.

The growing demand for advanced diagnostic and imaging techniques for various disease conditions is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the cardiovascular OCT imaging market. Procedure planning with cardiovascular OCT imaging, in particular, is projected to help the cardiovascular OCT imaging market capture a higher market share. Moreover, growth in the number of FDA approvals for cardiovascular OCT imaging devices, such as light-labs and CR-X7, in 2010, resulted in a breakthrough in cardiovascular OCT imaging and boosted competition in the market, which is also expected increase the adoption of these devices.

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cardiovascular OCT imaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, CIS & Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to be a prominent market in the global cardiovascular OCT imaging market due to technological advancements and the availability of specialty healthcare infrastructure in the region. The cardiovascular OCT imaging market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow significantly due to the growing demand for standard healthcare. In addition, the rising healthcare standards in China and India are likely to propel the cardiovascular OCT imaging market in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global cardiovascular OCT imaging market throughout the study period owing to an increase in research on OCT imagining techniques.

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Key Players

The global cardiovascular OCT imaging market is highly consolidated with only a few market players. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global cardiovascular OCT imaging market are St. Jude Medical, Inc., Santec Corporation and Conavi Medical Inc.

