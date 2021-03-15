Clinical Microbiology Market – Technologies Impacting and New High Growth Revenue Sources for Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Clinical Microbiology Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Technologies impacting Clinical microbiology market

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

• Microarrays

and 34 more

New High Growth Revenue Sources for Clinical microbiology market

• Molecular Quality Controls Market – 0.17BN 10.2%

• Mycoplasma Testing Market – 0.69BN 9.7%

• Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market – 0.85BN 6.6%

and 18 more

For Details Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219135367

The technological advancements in disease diagnostics, rising incidence of infectious diseases (such as tuberculosis, malaria, respiratory infections, and STDs) coupled with growing outbreak of epidemics (such as swine flu, zika virus, and yellow fever), and increased funding and public-private investments for development of disease diagnosis technology are key factors driving the growth of this market.

The major players operating in the microbiology testing/clinical microbiology market are bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Bruker Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (US), and Neogen Corporation (US), among others.

• The clinical microbiology market is segmented on the basis of products into instruments (laboratory instruments and microbiology analyzers) and reagents (pathogen-specific kits and general reagents). The laboratory instruments products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global clinical microbiology instruments market.

• The microbiology testing market is segmented on the basis of applications into pharmaceutical, clinical, food testing, energy, chemical and material manufacturing, and environmental applications. The pharmaceutical applications segment is expected to dominate the overall microbial testing market in 2018 due to the presence of well-established and globally accepted regulations that govern the evaluation of microbial contamination during pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material sourcing processes.

Request Free Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219135367

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market in 2018 due to easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques, technological advancements in microbial testing techniques, rising geriatric population, and growing public-private funding to support microbiology-based research in the region.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com