Top Leaders of Neuroscience Antibodies Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Neuroscience Antibodies Market is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.57 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of neurological diseases, increasing investments in neuroscience research, and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Agreements, partnerships, and collaborations accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies followed by key players between 2015 and 2018. Some of the companies that adopted this strategy include Cell Signaling Technology (US), Abcam (UK), Rockland Immunochemicals (US), BioLegend (US), Tecan (Switzerland), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

The neuroscience antibodies and assays market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abcam (UK), Bio-Rad (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) were the leading players in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. Other major players include BioLegend (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GenScript (China), Rockland Immunochemicals (US), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), Siemens (Germany), and Tecan (Switzerland).

Abcam (UK) accounted for the second largest share of the Neuroscience Antibodies Market in 2017. The company offers a broad range of solutions for the neuroscience industry, which include primary antibodies, proteins and peptides, agonists, activators, antagonists and inhibitors, ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays, lysates, and cellular & biochemical assays. With its wide geographic presence and high production capacity, the company delivers quality products across the globe. This helped the company to develop new and advanced products and cater to the demand of its customers. In order to maintain its position in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market, the company focuses on adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. In this regard, in February 2018, the company launched its CatchPoint SimpleStep ELISA (SSE) kits. Also, in February 2018, the company collaborated with Molecular Devices, with the aim to develop high-sensitivity fluorescent ELISA kits, which are immunoassays used to quantify target proteins in basic research. Such developments helped the company enhance its visibility in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is one of the prominent players in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. This leading position of the company can be attributed to its strong brand recognition and extensive product portfolio in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. The company has a strong foothold in the market with established brands such as Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services. In order to maintain its leading position in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market, the company adopts organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as expansions and acquisitions. For instance, in August 2017, the company acquired Patheon N.V. (Netherlands). This acquisition helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio and geographical presence in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. Furthermore, in 2017, the company opened its new global headquarters in Massachusetts (US).

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the Neuroscience Antibodies Market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to the increasing investments for the development of structure-based drug designs, growing research in the field of genomics and proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and the focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins, associated biomolecules, and genes.

