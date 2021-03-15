Land Survey Equipment System Market- Global Opportunity Analysis, Regional Data View and Industry Forecast Growth, 2018 to 2028

The land survey equipment system market is marked by the implementation of exponential technologies enabling land surveying to go hi-tech in the foreseeable future. Demand for land survey equipment system is rising in multiple industries including agriculture, forestry, real estate, energy, and other land management sectors. Operators in these sectors extensively use land survey equipment systems to design, manage and construct main buildings, other infrastructures and land development projects.

Implementation of advanced technologies has led to the introduction of high tech tools in land survey equipment systems such as 3D laser scanner and drones. Further, for analyzing and processing the land survey data obtained through these high tech land survey equipment systems, advanced computing software have been developed such as mapping software and GIS modelling. Apart from these developments, manufacturers are delivering automated solutions for regularly performed tasks through land survey equipment system. Further, a combination of the hybrid positioning system and robotic technology deliver faster and accurate land survey measurements.

As manufacturers persistently introduce land survey equipment system with disruptive innovations that allow rapid, real-time, and reliable measurements, growing application in civil engineering & design and construction survey is likely to bolster adoption of land survey equipment system during the forecast period.

Land Survey Equipment System Market: Introduction

Land survey equipment is used for the purpose of performing horizontal and vertical measurements in reference to the grid system. The aim of the survey is to calculate distance, survey angle, direction, locations, areas and elevation. Growing construction, mining, oil & gas and agriculture industry is driving the demand of land survey equipment market. Moreover, advanced techniques adaptation, standardization and modularization in defense, construction, aerospace, oil & gas exploration is the preferred choice nowadays. These techniques result in completion of work on time along with reduced cost. This is fueling the demand of land survey equipment market all across the globe.  Manufacturers are developing software with 3D and 4D applications. Key Market participants are focusing in developing advanced software model to enhance the productivity and accuracy of the land survey equipment.

Land Survey Equipment System Market: Dynamics

Industrialization and urbanization particularly in developing countries are estimated to boost the demand of Land survey equipment over the forthcoming period of 5 years. Growing economies like Asia Pacific and MEA are witnessing urbanization on huge scale which will consequently result in acceleration in the demand of transportation, residential area, construction and energy resources. This factor will fuel the demand of land survey equipment in these region over near future. To meet the demand of agro- based products of continuous growing population proper land is required to be surveyed and this is propelling the demand for land survey equipment in the global market.

Mining and oil & gas industry is continuously growing to fulfill the demand of end-use industries. Furthermore, increasing demand for energy by various industries to fulfill the need for nuclear fuel, coal and petroleum is fueling the growth of mining industries in developed economies like North America & Europe. This in turn is driving the demand of land survey market over the forecast period. Deep water & unconventional exploration activities are trending in the global market and these are playing prominent role in propelling the demand of land survey equipment in the global market. Pipeline route survey method is used majorly oil & gas exploration region.

Activities such as oil drilling, oil extraction etc. is effecting the climatic conditions all across the globe. Highly populated areas & changing climatic condition due to the global warming resulting in soil erosion, pollution and coastal floods. All this has resulted in demand of land survey equipment for the management. Countries like China, Japan, Philippines and Bangladesh are natural disaster prone areas. They are vulnerable to storms, hurricanes, volcanoes, Tsunami, landslides etc. These regions are prone to use land survey equipment to get the exact location of the natural disaster. This is estimated to accelerate the demand of land survey equipment in these regions.

Land Survey Equipment System Market: Segmentation

The Land Survey Equipment System market can be segmented based on material, component, sales channel and aircraft type.

By product type land survey equipment System can be segmented as

  • Lasers
    • Dual Grade Laser
    • Levelling Laser
    • Pipe Laser
    • Others
  • 3-D Laser Scanner
  • Levels
    • Automatic Level
    • Digital Level
  • GNSS Systems
    • Modular GNSS System
    • Integrated Smart Antenna
    • GNSS Network Solution
    • Others
  • Total Stations & Theodolites
    • Manual/Standard Total Station
    • Multistations
    • Robotics Total Station
    • Others
  • Unnamed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
  • Others

By Software land survey equipment System can be segmented as

  • Agriculture Software
  • Oil & Gas Software
  • Mining Software
  • Construction Software
  • Others

By Application land survey equipment System can be segmented as

  • Monitoring
  • Inspection
  • Layout Points
  • Volumetric Calculation
  • Others

By Industry land survey equipment System can be segmented as

  • Agriculture
  • Oil & Gas
  • Mining
  • Construction
  • Disaster & Management
  • Others

By End Use land survey equipment system can be segmented as

  • Defense
  • Commercial
  • Research

Land Survey Equipment System Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Land Survey Equipment System market are:

  • Trimble Inc.
  • Hi-Target Survey Instrument Co., Ltd.
  • TOPCON CORPORATION
  • CHC-Navigation
  • Hexagon AB
  • Suzhou Foif Co Ltd
  • STONEX INC.

