Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Business Trends, Emerging Technologies, Growth Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2031

Demand for industrial knitting equipments faced a slight drop due to the widespread impact of Covid-19 pandemic. As the industrial units were closed in lockdown, manufacturers suffered heavy losses. Now that the condition has normalized in 2021, market players through their relentless efforts are trying to improve their presence and profitability level.

Rising demands from apparel industries is adding tremendous progressto this market in 2021. Apparel industries are opting for such equipments for their loop stitch jackets, cardigans, large shawls, scarfs etc. Circular-knits are mostly used knit fabrics by apparal sector at present.

Garment manufacturers of 2021 are going for automation. Sweater manufacturers are installing second and third batch of automatic flat knitting machines. Shima Seiki and Stoll continue to emerge as frontrunners throughout the world.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=544

Needles, yarns, tapestry needles, stitch holders, measuring tape, crochet hook, stitch holders, row counter, wool wash kit etc are the main equipments used for knitting purposes. Currently, straight needles and light circular knits are witnessing high demand by global users. Circular knitting technology is leading the textile industry in producing special fabrics due to its ability of producing these fabrics at a high speed and of suitable quality.

Highly adopted strategies of 2021 includes product innovations, product diversifications, technological advancements, research & developments, partnership agreements, joint ventures and collaborations. Well-recognized vendors in this market are adopting these strategies for strengthening the market positions.

For instance On 23rd January, 2020, Santoni Corporation, a world leader in production & distribution of knitting machines launched an innovative project called ‘K-Fabric’ to transform circular knitted mesh into linear fabric, giving high-quality and economic benefits. K-Fabric revolution process is introduced to meet the modern fashion market’s demand of customized and fast production cycles. Besides giving the opportunity to reach superfine gauges, this process is providing a natural bi-stretch effect without adding elastic yarns and easily allowing the knitting of jacquard patterns of any dimensions, complexity and placement. Thisinitiative has added a favourable outlook for the corporation.

In addition to that, Shima Seiki, a leading Japanese textile solution providing company announced to exhibit JEC World 2020 on 14th May, 2020. JEC World is a prototype weft knitting machine under development that is capable of multi-axial insertion. Fabrics made on the prototype machine uses inlay technique for production of hybrid textiles that combines the stretch characteristics of knitted fabrics with the stability of woven textiles, suited to various technical applications. Wrap insertion further expands the capability of the equipment to produce 3D-shaped carbon fiber and composite preforms directly on the machine. This has led to savings in post-processing time , cost, material, labor as compared to current methods of preform production.

3D Industrial Knitting to Pave Way for New Opportunities

Automation is not new to the industrial knitting equipment market or the textile industry. However, it has its limitations. Garment manufacturers can produce thousands of identical-looking knitted apparel in a day with the current machinery. The current scenario overlooks the demand for custom-designed apparel which has been on a rise. Textile manufacturers, however, have been unable to capitalize on the trend owing to the lack of expertise and equipment required to produce custom-design apparel. A recent breakthrough in the knitting industry finally shows the potential to open up new prospects in the textile market. Researchers at Carnage Mellon University have written a sophisticated algorithm that can transform 3D designs into stitch-by-stitch instructions for industrial knitting equipment. The newfound discovery can aid textile manufacturers in producing custom sizes and designs at affordable costs. The algorithm breaks down 3D meshes into step by step instructions for V-bed knitting machines. With the algorithm, garment manufacturers with proficient designing knowledge would be able to input 3D designs or meshes as instruction for the machine to knit. The feature will, therefore, allow manufacturers to work without the requirement of expert knowledge of computer programming. The technology could pioneer the industry towards a new market for custom sized and designed apparel.

Performance Evaluation of Industrial Knitting Machines to Promote Quality

Monitoring systems to observe and note the operations of knitting machine offer the potential to evaluate the performance of a machine which, in turn, aid in the calculation of the overall productivity of the plant. A crucial aspect that influences the quality and the quantity of production in industrial knitting is the number of faults a machine commits while operating. The information about the frequency and extent of faults allows manufacturers to plan production and evaluate the overall productivity of the plant. Ongoing research in the area aims to detect, identify, and locate the faults committed by knitting machines during production by monitoring the yarn input tension. The system can potentially help garment makers in identifying flaws in production and address them to enhance quality and productivity. Such developments are expected to aid in improving the quality of industrial knitting equipment.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=544

Technological Advancements Continue to Aid in Bolstering Growth

A flurry of advancements in technology is enabling textile manufacturers to continuously enhance the quality of their products. The novel loop transfer technology incorporated in circular knitting machines allows for the seamless transfer of stitches thereby enabling manufacturers to produce structured designs and shaped fabrics. Some other mechanisms and equipment that allow manufacturers to have more control over the quality of products are ultra-fine gauge circular knitting machine and pile and silver insertion mechanism. The new-age technology has allowed textile manufacturers to gain more control over the design, shape, and quality of the finished products which has helped industrial knitting equipment garner popularity.

Use of Knitting Equipment Beyond Textile Industry to Spark new Innovations

Advancements in technology and breakthroughs in multiple verticals have enabled researchers to experiment with the utility of knitting equipment in verticals other than the textile industry. For instance, a team of researchers from the Advanced Textiles Research Group (ATRG) began knitting antenna reflectors for use in outer space. The research at ATRG is aimed at utilizing advancements in knitting technology to knit a cost-effective, lightweight, and robust antenna from gold-wire which can reflect solar radiations and enable transmission and receiving of signals. The idea alludes at the possibility of using knitting machinery for manufacturing of space equipment and can further propel research in the field.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10-feet tall which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.

On the back of growing demand for apparel and textile in Germany, Shima Seiki Italia, a subsidiary of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. opened its first office in Haibach, Germany. With the inauguration of the first ever office in Germany, Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. aims to consolidate its foothold in the global marketplace.

The growing trend of utilizing industrial knitting equipment beyond the textile industry saw another notable development when German-based knitting giants Stoll AG & Co. KG collaborated with Guggenheim Museum to create a digitally knitted tent with technical content for an exhibition.

Some of the leading players in the market include:

Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

Santoni S.p.A.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd

Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jy Leh Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shishi Zhenfu Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The industrial knitting equipment market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asian Pacific region on the back of availability of cheap raw material and labor in the region. China and Japan are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region followed by India and Bangladesh which are emerging as the new textile hubs of the world. Europe and North America are estimated to follow the Asian Pacific region owing to the demand for localized textile and adoption of advanced technology in the region. Researches to promote the utility of knitting equipment across verticals is expected to further propel the growth of the industrial knitting equipment market in the region.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Flat Bed Knitting Equipment Semi-Jacquard Jacquard



Auto Stripe Equipment

Circular Knitting Equipment Single Jersey Double Jersey



On the basis of end-use, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Technical Textiles

Medical Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Readymade Clothes

Others

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=544

On the basis of automation level, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as: