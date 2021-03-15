Screening Equipment Market- Industry Analysis, Top Leaders, Opportunities, Future Scope, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2031

Before the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for screening equipments was extremely high. In the first-half of 2020, the demand turned down creating potential losses for the market players as strict restrictions regarding production & distribution were imposed. However in 2021, the market is getting stabilized again as relaxation in trade restrictions are given.

Attraction towards automated and technologically advanced equipments is acting as a major growth factor to favour the rising demand of screening equipments in 2021. Manufacturers are incorporating technologically advanced crushing and screening systems to improve the production efficiency.

Mobile crushing as well as screning solutions offered by screening equipments is pushing the progress of this market in 2021. Mining, construction and infrastructure industries are opting for latest screening devices.

Highly advanced and automated screening equipments were launched in the second half of 2020 by the manufacturers to increase significant attraction among different industrial users. Eagle Cusher and Terex Corporation are among the top players which continue to deliver latest additions and innovative launches in this market.

Manufacturers in 2021 are investing in R&D activities to ensure innovation in their offerings. Adding modifications, upgradations and innovations to the existing equipments is the highly adopted strategy undertaken by the players to create high demands in this market.

For instance, Derrick Corporation introduced “Derrick 8-Deck High Capacity SuperStack Sceening Machine” on 5th March, 2020 to maximize efficiency inresource recovery. SuperStack is a highly efficientmeans of achieving major production. It has 8 decks operating in parallel and innovative front-to-back tensioning system with a demonstrative capacity upto 3 times that of best fine screens currently available. Dual oversize launders and a single under size launder eleminates the need for large hopper minimizing height requirements. Custom designed inlet pipe configurations are available from Derrick if needed to meet equipment layout requirements. This latest development has got a positive response from users across the world. The users are experiencing improved efficiency, production and quality with this new addition.

In addition to that, Terex Corporation on 31st July, 2020 launched “New Terex Finlay 883 Spaleck” as a result of joint partnership between Terex Finlay and Spaleck Corporation. The strong processing capabilities allows the machine to provide mobile solutions such as processing difficult waste, recycling, slag, C&D, shredded metal, wood, compost, mulch, ores, coal and soil. The service life of Terex Finlay 883 Spaleck has been increased and optimal screening results are guaranteed by the companies.

Growth in the construction and mining industries remains a key influencer of growth with respect to adoption of screening equipment worldwide. In addition, sales of screening equipment is likely to witness an upsurge especially from the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific. India has projected an indefinite potential for growth of the screening equipment market in its perimeter against the backdrop of growing road construction and mining activities. IBEF reveals that the country portrays attractive opportunities for screening equipment manufacturers, given its evolving construction sector. Furthermore, the infrastructure industry worldwide is likely to augment the demand for screening equipment, particularly in the development of roads, highways and airports.

Furthermore, demand for screening solutions for bulk handling and sorting has dramatically risen over the past few years. Manufacturers of screening equipment have been offering various screening products such as mobile screens, drums screens and flat screens. They are also focusing on extending their offerings with respect to customization based on the niche requirements of their clients. That said, the use of screening equipment in other industries such as agriculture and oil and gas, which has further complemented their demand, in turn fuelling growth of screening equipment market. Albeit, their significant use across important industrial applications, increasing cost of raw materials and lack of skilled personnel and labor are likely to present an ebb to the sales of screening equipment.

Screening Equipment Market: Introduction

Screening equipment form a part of bulk material handling equipment family primarily utilized for the purpose of separating and segregating granulated materials based on grit sizes in order to achieve uniformity. Screening equipment employ a simple principle of agitating bulk material through sieves with predefined sizes. Screening equipment can be adopted as a stand-alone equipment for separation requirements or can be paired with crushing equipment to create a seamless system. These integrated systems are adopted in wide range of applications and cost of operation for these systems are lower when compared to utilizing stand-alone screening equipment. With high demand for screening equipment from end users especially in the bulk material handling process, the market is expected to generate ample sales revenue in the forthcoming years.

Screening Equipment Market: Dynamics

Screening equipment are large mechanical devices that requires large capital to own and run the equipment. Hence, it becomes imperative that the performance of the end use industry be on a growing scale so as to generate demand for the equipment. Diminishing performance in the end use industry can implement a direct impact on the growth prospects of the screening equipment. Nevertheless, there are some driving factors in the current market scenario that can reflect a healthy growth for the screening equipment market with the most important being growth of mining industry, agriculture and in particular a boom in construction industry. Growth in working class population couple with migration to urban areas has prompted increase in construction project, this factor can aid in generating demand for the screening equipment in the forecast period.

There are a couple of factors which can affect the growth of screening equipment market negatively including high capital requirement, lack of well-knit supply chain, production lead times leading to delays in deliveries among others. Other factors with low level of impact in the market are requirement of skilled personnel for its operation and lengthy maintenance times the equipment calls for affecting processes it is integrated with.

Screening Equipment Market: Segmentation

The Screening Equipment market can be segmented by platform, lifting capacity and end use industry.

By type, the Screening Equipment market can be segmented as:

Wet Screening Equipment

Dry Screening Equipment

By product type, the Screening Equipment market can be segmented as:

Screen Panels

Trommel Screens

Gyratory Equipment

Vibratory Equipment

Others

By end use industry, the Screening Equipment market can be segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Industrial

Mining

Agriculture

Others

Screening Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Screening equipment market is anticipated for positive revenue returns in the forecast period from the perspective of North America owing to developments witnessed in various end use industries including infrastructure construction, mining, and agriculture among others. The market in Europe is also expected to foresee a healthy growth in the screening equipment market in response to its demand in the mining industry that has gained traction in the Scandinavian and Russian economies. When it comes to Asia Pacific, the market is expected for an upward growth in the foreseeable future with higher focus on Chinese and Indian economies due to construction industry registering positive improvements from the past couple of years which can be beneficial in generating high demand for screening equipment. In addition to that, the screening equipment market in Australia is also expected to gain traction in the upcoming years owing to the thriving mining industry, which incidentally contributes significant share in the country’s GDP. Last but not the least, the market for screening equipment in the Middle East & Africa is expected to register high growth rates in response to booming construction industry in major economies of the region.

Screening Equipment Market: Key Participants

Below are some of the participants involved in the manufacture and building of the global Screening Equipment: