Human Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NIBP) Recording System Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2017 to 2026

Human non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) recording system allows recording of a continuous blood pressure signal from an adult human via a non-invasive recording system. The recording captured by the NIBP recording system provides the ability to capture continuous blood pressure data over long sampling periods easily, with increased comfort for human autonomic research. The system reliably records and monitors trends in response to stimulus and interventions on blood pressure and heart rate.

NIBP finger cuff systems (automatic-cycling monitors) make repetitive measurements at set time intervals and often incorporate vital sign parameter alarms. They are designed for bed-side monitoring in a clinical environment, and provide accurate results. However, as compared to other NIBP monitors, NIBP finger cuffs system is an expensive option. This system allows a patient to capture continuous blood pressure data over long sampling periods easily, and with increased comfort for your subject. Hence this recording system is well versed in the field of exercise and sports science.

The global market for human non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) recording system is segmented on basis of product type, patient group, end users, and geography.

Segment by Product Type

Automatic-cycling non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) monitors

Spot-check NIBP monitors

Ambulatory NIBP monitoring devices

Automated (spot-check) NIBP monitoring devices

Segment by Patient Group

Adult

Pediatric

Neonatal

Segment by End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Home care

Others

On the basis of regional presence, global Human Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NIBP) Recording System Market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the human non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) recording system market due to new product innovations and as manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to high incidence of high or low blood pressure, and product awareness among home care settings. Europe is the second leading market for human non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) recording system due to direct presence of leading players. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to increasing lifestyle-related diseases and rapid patient population growth.

Examples of some of the major players in the global human non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) recording system market are ADInstruments, BIOSYS Co. Ltd., CAS Medical Systems Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, Criticare Systems Inc., BIOPAC Systems Inc., etc. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, and technology play vital roles in the growth of human non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) recording system market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Human Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NIBP) Recording System Market Segments

Human Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NIBP) Recording System Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013- 2016

Human Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NIBP) Recording System Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Human Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NIBP) Recording System Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Human Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NIBP) Recording System Market Drivers And Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

