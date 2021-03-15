Isogenic Cell Lines Market– Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2018 to 2028

Isogenic cell lines are selectively reengineered human cells that are used as genetic models for a specific patient population. Isogenic cell lines genetically match normal human cell and are used in clinical research and development of novel therapeutic drugs. With genetic foundation, isogenic cell lines can model any disease. Most commonly, it is used for cancer research and for understanding the impact of genotype on cellular phenotype. Isogenic cell lines are developed from parenteral cells through targeted genetic mutation. By doing so, the genetic nature of parenteral cell lines is retained in isogenic cell lines.

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Isogenic Cell Lines market can be segmented on the basis of the end user, and geography.

Based on the end user, the global Isogenic Cell Lines market is segmented as:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations

Others

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Overview

The global market for isogenic cell lines is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period on account of huge demand of isogenic cell lines in cancer research. Isogenic cell lines market has a presence of limited market players with a huge market share. In order to gain market share, manufacturers mainly depend on innovation and led to the improvising the existing isogenic cell lines models. It is further boosted by technological advancements by leading manufacturers. The future of isogenic cell lines market is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period due to huge demand for the development of novel cancer therapeutics.

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global isogenic cell lines market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for the major share in the global isogenic cell lines market owing to increasing research initiatives. The isogenic cell lines market in Europe is the second major shareholder due to increasing focus on developing cancer therapeutics to attain the competitive edge in the cancer market. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan & Latin America is expected to witness a faster growth rate than other regions due to increasing capital investments from international players.

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Key Players

The global isogenic cell lines market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of limited manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Isogenic Cell Lines market are AMS Biotechnology, Ubiquigent, Applied StemCell, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Crown Bioscience Inc., and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America) Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

