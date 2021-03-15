Kyphoplasty Systems Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 to 2028

Vertebral compression fracture is one of the most common osteoporotic fractures, which leads to kyphotic deformities, depression, weight loss, reduced quality of life, persistent pain and even death. Osteoporosis is a major cause of vertebral compression fracture in elderly women. Multiple myeloma, metastatic bone disease, traumatic injuries and metastatic spinal tumors can also lead to vertebral compression fractures. According to the International Journal of Surgery-Elsevier, VCF occurs in 16% of women post-menopause and in 20% of people older than 70 years of age. People suffering from vertebral compression fracture can opt for either kyphoplasty or vertebroplasty. Kyphoplasty systems use a minimally-invasive approach and the procedure can be carried out on outpatient as well as inpatient basis. Kyphoplasty systems have proved to be more efficient than non-surgical care for treating acute vertebral compression fractures.

Kyphoplasty Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global kyphoplasty systems market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global kyphoplasty systems market has been segmented as,

Balloon Kyphoplasty Systems

Needle Kyphoplasty Systems

X-Ray Device Kyphoplasty Systems

Based on application type, the global kyphoplasty systems market has been segmented as,

Restoring lost vertebral body

Correction of the local kyphosis

Based on end user, the global kyphoplasty systems market has been segmented as,

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on geography, the global kyphoplasty systems market has been segmented as,

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Kyphoplasty Systems Market: Overview

According to a rheumatic report by Springer, a vertebral compression fracture is the most common injury among the elderly population with an incidence rate of about 700,000 per year in the United States itself and affects approximately 25 percent of all post-menopausal women in the U.S. Balloon Kyphoplasty Systems is expected to register significant growth in Kyphoplasty Systems market as the inflation of the balloon helps in restoring deformity height and maintains the deformity shape as well. This can further be attributed to the increasing prevalence of multiple myeloma, traumatic spinal injuries, spinal tumors, etc. Kyphoplasty systems take care of the long-term maintenance of spinal bones, which are injured by compression fractures. These kyphoplasty systems also provide pain relief, improve back function, provide quality of life and thus, are preferred over vertebroplasty systems.

Kyphoplasty Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The Europe kyphoplasty systems market, mainly Germany and Italy, is expected to grow with the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to the continued adoption of better and expensive kyphoplasty systems. The Austria kyphoplasty systems market is also anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period. The North America kyphoplasty systems market is estimated to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period, owing to the improved healthcare expenditure in the region. Several available reforms such as the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. have led to an increase in the adoption of kyphoplasty systems. Increase in morbidity among the elderly population with vertebral compression fracture is expected to drive the significant growth of the Asia-Pacific kyphoplasty systems market.

Kyphoplasty Systems Market: Market Participants

The major market participants operating in the global kyphoplasty systems market include Medtronic Plc, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corp, CareFusion, Somatex, Zimmer Biomet, Cook Medical, AOI Medical, Bone Support, Taeyeon Medical Co. Ltd., Benvenue Medical, Joimax, DFine, Crosstrees Medical, Maxxspine, Joline, Tecres, SI-Bone, Zavation and Vexim. Companies operating in Kyphoplasty Systems market have introduced improved radiopaque markers to improve the visual efficiency of balloon positioning.

