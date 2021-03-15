Diuretic Drugs Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

Diuretic Drugs are also known as ‘water pills’. Diuretic drugs get rid of extra water in the body and lower blood pressure. Diuretic drugs are a class of drugs that increase the flow of urine in the body. They do so by reducing the sodium and chloride concentration in the body by removing it through the urine.

This leads the body to draw excess water from the body. The sodium and chloride concentration in the body has a marked effect on the amount of water retained within the body.

Hence, most of the diuretic drugs have their effects by reducing the body’s sodium and chloride content. Diuretic drugs are also used in combination along with various types of medications. They are useful in edema caused by renal dysfunction, and solely used as therapeutic agents to treat hypertension. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), increasing blood pressure accounts for an estimated 7.5 million deaths worldwide, and around 12.8% of the total deaths annually. Globally, the overall prevalence of blood pressure in adults aged over 25 was around 40% in 2008.

Diuretic Drugs Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global diuretic drugs market can be segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global diuretic drugs market is segmented as:

Loop Diuretics

Thiazide Diuretics

Potassium-sparing Diuretics

Carbonic anhydrase Inhibitors

Based on indication, the global diuretic drugs market is segmented as:

Hypertension

Glaucoma

Heart Failure

Kidney Stones

Based on distribution channel, the global diuretic drugs market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Based on geography, the global diuretic drugs market is segment as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Diuretic Drugs Market: Overview

The global market for diuretic drugs is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of the drugs are introduced in the generic market, and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players. Amongst the four Diuretic drugs product types, the loop diuretic drugs segment is expected to lead the global diuretic drugs market over the forecast period. The pharmacies sub-segment under the distribution channel segment is expected to contribute a high share in the global diuretic drugs market, as it is the most accessible channel and a majority of patients are recommended Diuretic drugs.

Diuretic Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global diuretic drugs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global diuretic drugs market, owing to the high prevalence of the diuresis, edema and other diuretic anomalies. The diuretic drugs market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global diuretic drugs market throughout the forecast period.

Diuretic Drugs Market: Key Players

The global market for diuretic drugs is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global diuretic drugs market are Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC, Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Actavis Generics, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Paddock Laboratories, LLC., and Perrigo Pharmaceuticals Company, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

