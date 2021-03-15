Orthopedic Repair Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 to 2028

Orthopedic repair is also called orthopedic surgery or orthopedics, which is a branch of medicine that deals with the conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic doctors use both, surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal anomalies, spinal anomalies, and sports and trauma injuries. Orthopedic repair is basically performed on the musculoskeletal system.

This includes the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, cartilages, nerves, and connective tissues which bind various parts of the body together. A musculoskeletal anomaly in any part of the body can have an enormous impact on an individual’s day-to-day activities. There are a range of treatments in order to correct such problems. The most common treatment method for various orthopedic injuries and conditions is the construction and repair of the injured body part with a surgery. Surgical construction and repair of a joint, bone, muscle, cartilage or nerve can be completed with various procedures like fusion, internal fixation, osteotomy, soft tissue repair, and arthroscopy.

Orthopedic Repair Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global orthopedic repair market can be segmented on the basis of surgery type, end user, and geography.

Based on surgery type, the global orthopedic repair market is segmented as:

Upper Extremity Shoulder Anthroscopy Shoulder Surgery Maxillofacial Surgery Shoulder Replacement Orthogonathic Surgery Hand Surgery Wrist Surgery

Lower Extremity Anterior Crutiate Ligament Reconstruction Knee Replacement Surgery Tibial Nailing Minimally Invasive Forefoot Surgery Femoral Fracture Surgery Meniscal Transplantation Hip Surgery Hip Replacement

Spinal Surgery Spinal Surgery Spinal Osteosynthesis Surgery Percutaneous Kyphoplasty Percutaneous Vertebroplasty Inter-body Fusion Surgery

Bones Bone Cement Injection Bone Grafting

Traumatology

Based on end user, the global orthopedic repair market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Based on geography, the global orthopedic repair market is segmented as:

North America S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa

Rest of MEA

Orthopedic Repair Market: Overview

The global market for orthopedic repair is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of the surgeries are readily available in various hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Amongst the end users in Orthopedic Repair market, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segments are expected to lead in the global orthopedic repair market over the forecast period. Amongst the surgery types, the global orthopedic repair market is expected to be dominated by spinal and lower extremity surgeries, owing to the increasing incidences of spinal and lower extremity anomalies.

Orthopedic Repair Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global orthopedic repair market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global orthopedic repair market, owing to the high prevalence of orthopedic anomalies. The orthopedic repair market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global orthopedic repair market throughout the forecast period.

Orthopedic Repair Market: Key Players

The global market for Orthopedic Repair Market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global orthopedic repair market are Zimmer Biomet, Z-Medical GmbH + Co. KG, USTOMED INSTRUMENTE, Synimed Synergie Ingénierie Médicale SARL, Stryker Corporation, Joline GmbH & Co. KG, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, iMEDICOM, EgiFix Medical, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

