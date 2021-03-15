Bio-Engineered Stent Market– The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018 to 2028

Worldwide incidence of the cardiovascular diseases are on rise and comparatively early diagnosis of the disease makes it treatable. Stent are tube made of plastic or metal which is inserted into the lumen of blood vessel to remove blockade. Various conditions such as acute coronary syndrome (ACS) requires surgical intervention but with bio-engineered stent, it is possible to operate such conditions without surgical intervention or without percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

The bio-engineered stent are also called as antibody coated stent, antibodies on the surface of the bio-engineered stent promotes natural healing process of artery by attracting circulating endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) which helps in formation of healthy endothelium (inner cell lining of artery).

The global bio-engineered stent market is segmented on the basis of material type, indication, end user and region.

By material type, bio-engineered stent market is segmented as:

Medical-grade Stainless Steel

Cobalt Alloy

By indication type, bio-engineered stent market is segmented as:

Coronary Heart Disease

Ischemic Heart Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Others

By end user, bio-engineered stent market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

The global bio-engineered stent market is expected to grow significantly attributing to superior efficacy of bio-engineered stent and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. By material type, bio-engineered stent market is expected to be dominated by cobalt alloy due to higher preference by healthcare professionals. By indication, market is expected to be dominated by coronary heart disease due to higher number of procedures. By end user, hospitals expected to be most lucrative segment in bio-engineered stent market due to higher patient footfall for the treatment.

The global bio-engineered stent market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to higher number of interventional procedure carried out in the region. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative market due to higher patient preference of natural healing process induced by bio-engineered stent. Latin America market is expected to experience steady growth due to gradually increasing number of procedures in the region. Asia-Pacific bio-engineered stent market is regarded as emerging market due to increasing product penetration in the region. Middle East & Africa market is expected to be least lucrative market due to least availability of product as well as lack of skilled healthcare professionals.

The key market players operating in the bio-engineered stent market are: ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL, Abbott, Medronic plc. And Others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Bio-engineered stent Market Segments

Bio-engineered stent Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Bio-engineered stent Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2024

Bio-engineered stent Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

