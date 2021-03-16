Myeducomm announced placement management software for colleges

Gujarat, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Myeducomm has gained a positive reputation in the education industry due to its user-friendly management system for colleges, schools, and coaching classes. The company has announced solutions for making placement management of colleges more manageable and streamlined. Recruiters and job portals use an applicant tracking system for choosing the most appropriate resumes. Thus, freshers have meager chances to get in touch with a top company by recruitment portals. Job placement drives provide excellent opportunities to students.

Myeducomm’s new application can help students and colleges get the best from the placement drive, pre, and post-campus placements. On the occasion of the launch of a web-based application for placement management of colleges executive of Myeducomm said that “Universities and colleges spend lots of time and human resource on searching several job postings from magazines, advertisements, newspapers, websites, and job portals. Communicating with these companies and convincing them to be on the college premises for recruitment is another challenge for the colleges.

To assist the students in getting the best of their university’s efforts, Myeducomm has come with application racking and job placement applications. The software can quickly integrate with other systems in the school and colleges including educational ERP solutions.”

He also stated that “Universities and colleges can also share the details of the recruitment drive, list of companies interested to participate in the placement drive, job profiles, and other details. Students can fill the participation form, upload their documents and reference numbers by our placement management software.”

The placement management application can also be programmed to share dates for pre-campus placement drives and Post-campus placement drives. Professionals can use the application for sharing interview tips, assist students in building a resume, and share aptitude tests and group discussion topics. It can be used as an online interview preparation tool.

