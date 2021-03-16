ZealousWeb Launches A Dynamic Shopify App!

San Deigo, USA, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — As the eCommerce industry grows by leaps and bounds during the COVID-19 pandemic, platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and more have seen a sharp rise.

During this incremental phase, companies have released multiple Shopify and WooCommerce apps and plugins to help eCommerce merchants further.

ZealousWeb, an innovative & zestful IT company, has developed a new Shopify application that can build multiple forms for your website. ZealousWeb’s Multiple Form Builder allows you to customize forms to accept payments, gather customer data, curate multiple & vivid forms, and with powerful encryption.

“Since the pandemic, the eCommerce industry has seen a huge rise. It is based on a simple principle that despite a world-shutting pandemic, we still need necessities and more to sustain. And since eCommerce is the only way to facilitate the flow of goods and services in the economy. Multiple Form Builder is a way of facilitating payment and customer data accumulation for eCommerce businesses. With the aim of simplifying forms for new and existing businesses, we’ve come up with Multiple form builders. We hope that this addition helps fellow business people.” said the technocratic CEO & Founder Kandarp Bhatt.

Multiple Form Builder is an excellent way of creating and distributing forms for your Shopify eStores. Be it customized forms, registration forms, contact us form, a customer information form, or more, this one application is holistic addition to your Shopify store.

About ZealousWeb

For over a decade and a half, ZealousWeb has helped businesses digitally transform with the prudent use of disruptive technologies. Our services range from web and mobile application development to digital marketing and data science for business growth. We pride ourselves on our Shopify development services and other eCommerce development solutions. When you choose to hire Shopify experts from us, you get a great deal of unique customization & cost-effective solutions. Our innovation is our strength and optimism. Combining the unmatched experience of serving clients in 66 countries across 15 industries with a global presence in the USA, UK, India, Qatar, ZealousWeb has a well-established track record with excellent customer satisfaction. For more information, visit us at www.zealousweb.com.