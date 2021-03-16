Good News for Failing US Infrastructure

Richmond, VA, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Alchemco – an acknowledged leader in concrete waterproofing systems, continues to grow its presence in the global infrastructure marketplace.

The BridgeDECK product line is the latest addition to Alchemco’s growing array of products, designed to increase the durability and sustainability of concrete structures. Using its award-winning biochemically modified technology, Alchemco is introducing two cost-effective products developed to provide 15 – 20 years of surface protection for concrete bridges … as well as a system designed to ‘fully waterproof’ the concrete matrix beneath the bridge’s surface for a minimum of 25 years.

These new BridgeDECK products: PROtectant, PROtectant Plus, and Waterproofing Agent provide long-term protection for concrete bridge surfaces, with a minimum of disruption to traffic flow – due to the fast and easy application of all three products.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our unique technology to the city, county, state, and federal highway markets in the United States and overseas. This technology will help the U.S. and many other countries make their infrastructure last decades longer,” says Mario Baggio, Alchemco CEO.

Alchemco’s well-proven, proprietary biochemical technology has been protecting a wide range of exposed concrete structures since 1975, in over 75 countries around the globe. These products are spray-applied and penetrate below the surface of the concrete to create a continuous barrier to moisture penetration. This technology has the unique ability to seal existing cracks in structural concrete. Preventing the water and chemicals from penetrating into the concrete helps prevent the premature deterioration of the structure. In addition to that, this formula remains reactive inside the concrete and can seal future cracks (cracks that happen after the application).

All of the state D.O.T.’s can now have an affordable long-term solution to preserve, protect and waterproof their concrete bridges and tunnels. These products are ideal for bridge construction, major highway projects, and other large-scale roadway infrastructure applications.

The high level of performance provided by these materials allows Alchemco to provide an extended warranty (15 – 25 years). There is a significant advantage realized by the D.O.T.’s, by not having to repeatedly close their bridges down to traffic, in order to reapply or maintain the short-term water retardant materials they’ve used in the past.

These newly introduced BridgeDECK products are all VOC-free, with a service life of between 15 and 25 years, and are potable water safe (passed NSF-61 certification at Underwriters Laboratories).

The addition of the BridgeDeck line to the Alchemco portfolio helps maintain its leadership as an innovator in the global construction market while helping governments to protect their country’s valuable infrastructure assets.

About Alchemco Global – Alchemco products are used on projects throughout North America, as well as on five different continents. In 2018, Alchemco acquired the formulas & assets of TechCrete, LLC. – a creator and manufacturer of superior waterproofing products that have protected concrete structures around the world for the past 40+ years in 75 countries.

One of the company’s most unique product offerings, ‘TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent’ won the ‘2020 Most Innovative Product Award’ at the World of Concrete Convention in Las Vegas, NV last February.

Media Contact:

Tanya Herrera

Alchemco Public Relations

+1 8043306438

Tanya.herrera@alchemco.com

www.alchemco.com