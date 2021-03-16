DryShield Has Completed Hundreds of Projects in Toronto

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — DryShield is the leading waterproofing contractors in Canada and offers services in the greater Toronto area, Hamilton Barrie and East Oshawa areas. Dryshield has completed hundreds of successful jobs in the city of Toronto.

DryShield’s projects in Toronto include waterproofing of basements, as well as internal and external areas, and concrete crack repairs. However, those are not all the services that the company offers. DryShield also offers window well and sump pump installation, basement leak repairs, foundation and basement crack repair, as well as water damage related solutions, such as mould removal, storm response, and sewage cleanup.

It is very important to waterproof a home’s basement. When it rains, water seeps into the ground and can go down to the bottom of the foundation of a home or building. Weeping tiles are usually installed to drain the water from around the foundation. However, when those tiles clog or break the water starts to build around the foundation and can seep through the walls or floors. Waterproofing makes sure that the water does not seep through and that your basement stays nice and dry through the rainy or snowy months.

The Best Choice for Waterproofing in Toronto

Similarly, external and internal waterproofing also keep a home safe from water. For the external waterproofing service, the ground around the foundation is dug until the team can reach the weeping tiles. The area is cleaned up and the weeping tiles are removed.

DryShield uses waterproof rubberized urethane on the walls all the way down to the footing, which is then covered with poly sheeting. The walls are sealed, new weeping tiles are installed, and the foundation of the home is secure from any water buildup.

“I was very impressed with the service I received from DryShield. My basement has remained dry and smell-free. I couldn’t be more satisfied. The job was completed on time in only four days and in a very professional manner. Thanks to the DryShield team for all their hard work. I would highly recommend this company,” mentioned Elena, a customer who had her basement waterproofed.

DryShield is the best choice for waterproofing in the Toronto area. The company has the latest technology and great customer service. The team of professionals will make sure that the home is safely taken care of and the work was done quickly to give the residents peace of mind.