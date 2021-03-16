Enchanting Women’s Day Sale with Huge Discounts, Cashback and Additional Perks

Nashik, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — 08 March is a day dedicated specifically to the nurturer, the nourisher, and the powerful. A day to thank the impeccable and strong women of our life who don myriad roles, living each to the core. Gift the amazing ladies in your life to thank her for their unconditional love and being the powerhouse of strength. And what else can make a perfect gift for a lady other than Jewellery? Anuradha Art Jewellery knows well what our customers are looking for. As Jewellery makes an integral part of every woman’s life, Anuradha Art Jewellery brought in the most awaited Women’s day sale on retail and online store. In this sale, customers were offered splendid discounts of a flat 20% off on products along with few other perks of additional cashback on online payment.

Enchanting discounts and deals

Visitors are offered dual bonanza at our retail store and on visiting our websites. We provided the amazing divas a flat 20% discount on all products on visiting our retail store. Herein, customers not only enjoyed huge discounts but also got gifts on every purchase. Roses were distributed among every woman and had a selfie point where you could take an amazing selfie and post it on social media.

Bonanza offers online

The celebration wasn’t limited to our retail store alone. On visiting our website, customers were welcomed to amazing discounts and cashback on each offer. It included Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 350, Rs. 600 and Rs. 1250 off on purchase of products worth Rs. 500, Rs.1000, Rs. 1999, Rs. 3000 and Rs. 5000/- Customers could enjoy these amazing discount by applying coupon codes at the payment gateway. Besides, Anuradha Art Jewellery also offered extra cashback on online payment, making it a complete celebration for women to shower them with amazing surprises on Women’s Day.

Alluring designs, carved with finesse

From 02 March to 12 March 2021, the Women’s day sale received wonderful response online and retail. Speaking about the wonderful Women’s day sale, Mr Ketan Thakkar, owner of Anuradha Art Jewellery, states, “Jewellery is an asset that is dear to every woman. From festivities to celebrations as well as daily life, women adorn different ornaments. And what can be the best way to make her feel special than presenting her fondest gift – Jewellery. We wanted to make each woman feel special and thank them for being amazingly wonderful by offering a broader category of accessories in our shopping category. From beatifically designed bangles, necklaces, earrings, maang tikka, and much more studded Jewellery in heavy stone and designs. We are glad we could make them feel special with our discounts and a wide range of offerings online and offline.”

Rising from a small Art Jewellery store to an exclusive eCommerce website, Anuradha Art Jewellery has never failed to win the hearts of its customers. The brand under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Ketan Thakkar and Mr. Atul Thakkar has expanded to two successful branches in Nashik and continuing the saga of winning customers through their online eCommerce website www.anuradhaartjewely.com by presenting the best quality stylish artificial Jewellery.