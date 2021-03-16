Urodynamic Catheter Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031 | LABORIE, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated

Urodynamic catheter is used to evaluate the changes which occur during the filling or emptying of the bladder. Urodynamic testing is used to evaluate various conditions such as urinary incontinence and other urinary symptoms which may affect the bladder and urinary tract. The symptoms of possible urinary incontinence are often common in older population in both males and females which often requires urodynamic testing using urodynamic catheter. Urodynamic testing measures the pressure while filling till emptying of bladder. Urodynamic tests using urodynamic catheter often helps in understanding the possible disorder related to lower urinary tract as well as bladder. There are different factors which are studies in urodynamic testing performed using urodynamic catheter such as post-void residual measurement, uroflometry, cytometric test, leak point pressure measurement, Pressure flow study, etc.

Urodynamic Catheter Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of the older population which often requires urodynamic testing for possible cases of incontinence expected to drive the growth of the urodynamic catheter market. Increasing prevalence of the urinary tract infection further expected to drive the growth of the urodynamic catheter market. The infection affecting the urinary tract as well as bladder often requires evaluation on whether it has any effect on normal functioning of the urinary system even after recovery from the disease and to confirm that urodynamic catheter is often used. The advanced ability of the urodynamic catheter to measure the pressure and other required factors for evaluation of urinary tract functioning often makes the urodynamic catheter choice of urodynamic testing.

The ease of using urodynamic catheter without any major pain make it’s use feasible fuelling the growth of the urodynamic catheter market. Various conditions such as pregnancy, hepatic surgery are reported to cause temporary urinary continence and healthcare professional often examines the extent of urinary incontinence using urodynamic catheter which in turn expected to drive the growth of the urodynamic catheter market. Whereas, lack of skilled healthcare professionals to carry out the urodynamic testing using urodynamic catheter may hamper the growth of the market.

Urodynamic Catheter Market: Segmentation

The global urodynamic catheter market is segmented based on product type, end user and region

By product type, the global urodynamic catheter market is segmented as:

Air Charged

Water Charged

By end user, the global urodynamic catheter market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Urodynamic Catheter Market: Overview

The urodynamic catheter market is expected to experience significant growth due increasing number of urodynamic tests. By product type, water charged urodynamic catheter expected to be the most lucrative segment in the market due to higher adoption as compared to air charged urodynamic catheter. By end user, hospitals expected to be the most dominant segment due to higher patient footfall. The manufacturers in the urodynamic catheter market are focusing on developing advanced as well as more sensitive urodynamic catheter which can precisely measure the pressure.

Urodynamic Catheter Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in the urodynamic catheter market are: LABORIE, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Digitimer Ltd., Mediplus Ltd., MKS Medic, Stericom / P3 Medical, Medica S.p.A.,and others.

