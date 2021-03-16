Cystoscopy Needles Market 2031 Growth Factors and Opportunities | Coloplast A/S, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical

Cystoscopy needles are used along with cystoscope to view inside the bladder and urethra. This process is known as cystoscopy which is performed by the urologist to look inside the urinary tract. Cystoscopy needles are specially designed for cystoscopy injections into the wall of the bladder. Cystoscopy needles are the single-use needle and it is discarded after the completion of cystoscopy. Cystoscopy needles have adjustable depth for penetration ranging from 1 m to 5 mm. Cystoscopy needles are more often used to deliver the botulinum toxin for the treatment of Neurogenic Detrusor Overactivity (NDO) and Overactive Bladder (OAB). Approximately, 100 units (10ml) as 20 intradetrusor injections of 0.5 mL each is delivery during this procedure using cystoscopy needles. This procedure for the treatment of Neurogenic Detrusor Overactivity (NDO) and Overactive Bladder (OAB) using cystoscopy needles usually takes 200 minutes.

Cystoscopy Needles Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer and rising incidences of urinary tract infection is the primary factor driving the growth cystoscopy needles market. Also, the rising number of minimally invasive procedures using cystoscopes will also propel the growth of cystoscopy needles market. Moreover, technological advancement and increasing focus of leading medical device manufacturer to develop more advance cystoscopy needles to perform the cystoscopy is fueling the growth of cystoscopy needles market. Additionally, rapid FDA approvals for single use cystoscope and shortening of approval time for new system development is also accelerating the demand for cystoscopy needles, Though cystoscopy is the minimally invasive surgery, but there are few risks associated with surgery, which will deter the growth of cystoscopy needles market to some extent.

Cystoscopy Needles Market: Segmentation

The global cystoscopy needles market is classified on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

Based on product type cystoscopy needles market is segmented into following:

Rigid Cystoscopy Needles

Flexible Cystoscopy Needles

Based on application cystoscopy needles market is segmented into following:

Urology

Gynecology

Based on end user cystoscopy needles market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cystoscopy Needles Market: Overview

The rising number of prostate cancer in men is the primary factor behind the robust growth of the cystoscopy needles market. By product type, the rigid cystoscopy needles segment will dominate the cystoscopy needles market in term of value due to the high preference of doctor to use rigid cystoscopy needles. But flexible cystoscopy needles will gain more traction than rigid cystoscopy needles due to technological advancement. Cystoscopy needles are more often used for the treatment of urological disorders, hence urology segment will gain the maximum traction for cystoscopy needles market by indication which is then followed by gynecology. Among all end user, hospitals segment will gain the maximum revenue share of cystoscopy needles market which is then followed by specialized clinics.

Cystoscopy Needles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Cystoscopy Needles are Coloplast A/S, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, LABORIE, Stryker Corporation, Pentax Medical, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, NeoScope Inc., Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH, UroViu Corporation, Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH, Advanced Endoscopy Devices, and others.

