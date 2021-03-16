Cell Washer Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.

Cell washer are one form of centrifuges that provide quality, consistent and time-saving performance in cell based studies. The primary purpose of cell washer is to wash the red blood cells for removing plasma. Removal of such substances by cell washer is necessary because they could interfere with antigen-antibody reaction. The market of cell washer are flooded with programmable cell washers. Programming helps the user in achieving flexibility to customize and save programs meant for repeated use. Besides some of the unique features in these cell washer is aimed at overcoming challenges while operating conventional cell washing systems. In the automated cell washers, maximum up to nine wash cycles can be carried out in a single centrifuge run.

The market growth of cell washer will be driven majorly by their high usage and demand in cell culture labs. Most of the cell washer are customizable and can be tailor made based on user or institutional requirements. The cell washer ensures a safe and effective washing steps for cell based samples. Cell washer are majorly used in cancer research institutes or in cancer study labs that perform cell based morphological and histology studies. Such studies involve clean and quality washing step for cells to be viewed under the microscope. Hence requirement of cell washer is very much essential in histology and morphological studies. Most number of research activities that uses cell washer are in cancer studies. According to National Cancer Institute, around 8.2 million cancer related deaths and 14 million new cases got registered in 2012. The demand for an efficient cell washer is therefore requirement in modern research institutes as they are Easy-to-read digital display devices which are also simple and user friendly to operate. However, sometimes the cost of these devices becomes a hurdle in the growth of the market.

Based on Product Type, the global cell washer market is segmented as:

Micro Washers

Bench-top Washers

Standalone Washers

Based on Modality, the global cell washer market is segmented as

Manual

Semi-Automated

Fully Automated

Based on End users, the global Cell Washer Market is segmented as

Hospital based Laboratories

Academic and Research Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Demand for cell line development in cancer research across the globe has fueled the growth of cell washer market. Over the years, conventional models have been replaced by new and automated cell washer is a positive outcome for the market’ growth. Companies are also working to replace the market completely with superior devices by replacing traditional cell washers across various end users. Companies operating in the cell washer market also provide customized cell washers for selective research purpose and to institutes. Most of the manufacturers also offer price cuts in these cell washers which help in attracting consumers and creates a loyal consumer base.

The key players present in the global Examples of some of the major players in the global cell washer Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Labtron, Molecular Devices, LLC Sichuan Shuke Instrument Co., Ltd, Biotechnology Medical Services K. Group, Helmer Scientific., and GMI, are some of the key players operating in this market.

