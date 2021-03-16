Absorbent Dressing Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2031

Absorbent dressing is primary or secondary wound-care dressing for the containment of wound exudates with the help of highly absorbent fiber layers protects from microbial infections at wound-site and water-resistant, without any application of pressure. Absorbent dressing is available as all in one tape and gauze of various size and shapes as to suit wide array wound-care applications of burns, accidents and chronic wounds. According to the World Health Organization, over 1.8 million deaths due to burns and 1.3 million deaths and 20 – 50 million injured by road accidents and are reported every year. Absorbent dressing is effective wound management and can also be used for secondary dressing on the primary dressing of ointments, fixative layer for sutured wounds, with the added benefits of infection protection, pain-free wound dressing and faster healing.

Absorbent dressing are laden with alginate, fibrous fabric, Iodine gel, calcium or sodium chloride and others. Absorbent dressing are sold as polyurethane foams, cotton or rayon, moisture control pads, gel pads, alginate pads, AMD sponge dressing and others. The global absorbent dressing market is expected to grow further due to the rising cases of burns, road accidents and other chronic wounds such as diabetes wounds, surgical incisions, venous ulcers, donor or skin grafts etc. Also, its effectiveness and affordability are pushing the market growth further. Coronavirus has jolted the global market of absorbent dressing due to massive imposition of lockdown halted the workforce, production lines of absorbing dressings

Claim Sample Report For FREE @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5194

The drivers of global absorbent dressing market include the increasing cases of burns, road accidents, diabetic foot, incisions of neurosurgery, cardiac surgeries, leg surgery, cesarean, bariatric surgery and other chronic wound leading to the high demand of absorbing dressings. The beneficial features of absorbent dressing elevate it penetrance into the market and high compliance. The cost-effectiveness, easy use, painless wound dressing and diverse variety of absorbent dressing products with variable size, shape, loaded with medicated gel composition.

Also, it reduces the infection and microbial colonization risk in cases of burns and other serious wounds, which helps in curbing the associated symptoms such as fever, erythema, pain and others. However, there are certain constraints of absorbent dressing which decelerates the global absorbent dressing market. The disadvantages of absorbent dressing include efficacy loss due to saturation with wound exudates, undesirable adherence to wound on the drying of exudates resulting in painful dressing, the thick and yellow appearance of the gel can be mistaken as infection pus and require a secondary dressing to secure the adherence or fixation.

Absorbent dressing is not applicable for dry wounds, thus confining its applications to wet wounds only. Although the overall global absorbent dressing market is anticipated to grow with its escalating demand for burns, accidents and other wound-care, also the rising awareness, availability, affordability and efficacy will elevate the market further. Key players are developing novel absorbent dressing with improved efficacy, healing capacity and safety.

The global absorbent dressing market is segmented into type, application, end-users and regions.

By type, the global absorbent dressing market is further segmented into:

Traditional Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressings

By application, the global absorbent dressing market is further segmented into:

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

By end-user, the global absorbent dressing market is further segmented into:

Inpatient Facilities

Outpatient Facilities

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5194

The global absorbent dressing market is poised to lucratively with its high demand wound-care, its efficacy, safety and healing leading to high acceptance. By type, advanced wound dressings lead the absorbent dressing type due to advanced wound dressing foams with anti-microbial and effective healing such as alginates, hydrocolloids, foams, films, collagen, hydrogels and others. By applications, surgical wounds dominate the absorbent dressing application with major attribution by the surgeries of chronic diseases’ surgeries. By end-users, inpatient facilities rule the absorbent dressing market end-users due to the hospitals wherein massive numbers of surgeries are performed, and require admission and stay of patients.

North America holds the largest global absorbent dressing market due to the largest pool of chronic wounds, geriatric populations, increasing healthcare expenditure, key players of absorbing dressing. Europe holds the second largest global absorbent dressing market driven by its highly advanced wound care technology and wide range absorbent dressing products. Asia-pacific absorbent dressing market is growing at the fastest rate with attributing factors such as the giant patient pool of diabetic foot, ulcers, geriatric population, burns and road accidents, in China and India. Latin America absorbent dressing market is growing sound with the high prevalence of chronic wounds, trauma, and other injuries. Improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness are also contributing to the regional absorbent dressing market growth. MEA &Africa absorbent dressing market is growing with the rising demand of absorbent dressing for geriatric patients and chronic wound-care including burns, accidents and others.

The key players of global absorbent dressing market include 3M, ConvaTec, Medtronic, Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R), Hollister, Johnson & Johnson, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Integra Lifesciences, B. Braun, Coloplast, DeRoyal Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care and DermaRite.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5194

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates