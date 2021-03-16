Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Worth $1.8 billion – Rising Adoption of eTMF Systems and Emerging Asian Region

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market estimating the current size and exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%

The Growth in the eTMF systems market can be attributed primarily to the rising adoption of eTMF systems, rising number of clinical trials, partnerships between biopharma companies & CROs, increasing funding to support clinical trials, and the growth in the R&D spending by pharma & biotech companies. Emerging countries are expected to provide significant opportunities for players in the market. However, budget constraints, data privacy issues, and a dearth of skilled professionals will challenge market growth in the coming years

The cloud-based eTMF to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on delivery mode, the eTMF systems market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based eTMF. The cloud-based eTMF segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the comparatively lower capital expenses & operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability. Cloud-based solutions help healthcare organizations share and integrate information from different locations, making the process of data gathering seamless. Moreover, these solutions are comparatively affordable to install and maintain as compared to on-premise solutions, thus contributing to the high growth and popularity of the cloud-based delivery model.

The heavy dependence of end-users on service providers will drive the services segment in the eTMF systems market

Based on the component, the market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their indispensable nature and repetitive requirement. End-users of eTMF systems rely heavily on service providers for consulting, data storage, implementing services, training, maintenance, and regular upgrades of solutions.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market accounted for the largest share of the eTMF systems market in 2018, primarily due to the increasing government funding for clinical research and a large number of clinical trials. Several major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market.

Global Key Leaders:

Veeva Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Phlexglobal Limited (UK), TransPerfect Global Inc. (US), Aurea Software (US), LabCorp (US), ePharmaSolutions (US), Wingspan Technology, Inc. (US), MasterControl (US), SureClinical, Inc. (US), Dell EMC (US), Paragon Solutions (US), PharmaVigilant (US), Mayo Clinic (US), Database Integrations, Inc. (US), CareLex (US), Ennov (France), Forte Research (US), Freyr (US), Montrium (US), NCGS Inc. (US), SAFE-BioPharma (US), SterlingBio Inc. (US), BIOVIA Corp. (US), and arivis AG (Germany) are the key players in the eTMF systems market

Veeva Systems was the leading player in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems market in 2018. The company’s dominant position can be attributed to its solution, Veeva Vault eTMF. The company focuses on various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as solution deployments and expansions to maintain and enhance its market share. In the last three years, Veeva Systems has deployed its solutions at more than ten pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and other sites in the US to expand its user base with the development of innovative solutions. The company also has a strategic focus on expansions in growing emerging markets, such as the Middle East and Asia.